Premier Mokonyane overlooked on ANC list

CONTRARY to expectations, Gauteng Premier Nomvula Mokonyane will not go to the National Assembly after the May 7 elections.

Ms Mokonyane does not appear on the African National Congress (ANC) list of candidates for the National Assembly, making a move to Parliament unlikely.

She is 11th on the list for the Gauteng provincial legislature.

ANC provincial chairman David Makhura and education MEC Barbara Creecy are first and second on the list, but neither is guaranteed the premiership as the president appoints premiers.

South Africa’s richest province is a key political battleground in the elections, and the ANC is fending off opposition parties seeking to capitalise on discontent with toll roads.

Across the country, the premier positions are likely to be hotly contested within the ANC itself — but the final say is with party leadership and ultimately President Jacob Zuma.

Ms Mokonyane has been seen as among Mr Zuma’s staunchest supporters in the province, backing him to remain ANC president ahead of the party’s 2012 Mangaung conference, while other provincial leaders lobbied for Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe to take the helm.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said Ms Mokonyane’s position on the list, as well as those of other incumbent premiers who did not rank high on their respective lists, showed that some provinces were "ready for change".

"By pushing her back it might be a signal that they want an alternative candidate before the NEC (ANC national executive committee)," Mr Fikeni said.

The ANC was approaching the elections without declared premier candidates, which encouraged frontrunners to redouble their efforts.

"The stage is getting clearer and lobbying will begin. In a clever way the ANC will approach elections without declaring their provincial candidates so that people will work hard until the election is over," Mr Fikeni said.

The release of legislature and province lists on Wednesday laid bare factional challenges in provincial structures. Mpumalanga’s legislature list puts premier David Mabuza at the top, while his detractors have lamented the "sidelining" of finance MEC Madala Masuku and Matthew Phosa’s wife, Pinky Phosa.

ANC Mpumalanga spokesman Sibusiso Themba said: "If you are not on the list it is not the end of the world."

Former national police commissioner Bheki Cele heads the list in KwaZulu-Natal and deputy finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is at 21, qualifying them for Parliament.

Premier Stan Mathabatha heads the Limpopo provincial legislature list and his predecessor, Cassel Mathale, is 81st on the national list.

North West Premier Thandi Modise is at number five on the legislature list. Party provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo tops it.

Meanwhile, a scuffle ensued on Wednesday between Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and a police officer when he submitted the party’s list of candidates to the Electoral Commission on deadline.

The new party is challenging the requirement of a R600,000 registration fee. It is yet to release its list. Mr Malema’s tax woes may leave him out of the running for a parliamentary seat.