DA walks out of Parliament as debate on bill not allowed

THE majority of Democratic Alliance (DA) MPs walked out of the National Assembly on Wednesday in protest against the adoption of the far-reaching Public Administration Management Bill without a debate.

The bill was eventually adopted by 233 votes in favour versus 20 against, and will now be sent to President Jacob Zuma for assent. The Freedom Front Plus and the Independent Democrats also spoke out on the lack of debate on the bill.

The bill seeks to impose uniform norms and standards throughout the public service. It will ban public servants from conducting business with the state and require them to disclose their financial interests.

It will also allow for the secondment of staff between spheres of government, and will expedite disciplinary processes.

Opposition parties said the lack of debate on a new bill was a "blatant disregard" of parliamentary precedent, which required that debate on a bill take place unless all parties agreed otherwise.

DA chief whip Watty Watson said he had objected to the decision not to have a debate during a meeting of the chief whips’ forum, but this had been disregarded by the majority African National Congress (ANC). "Breaking this important parliamentary precedent is so highly irregular that it will have potentially disastrous consequences for the handling of bills in the future," Mr Watson warned.

"Since the ANC has a majority in parliamentary committees, they could simply refuse a debate on every bill. "

ANC chief whip Stone Sizani rejected the DA’s arguments, saying the party did not have a veto over what happened in the National Assembly.

Other parties had agreed not to have a debate. The chairwoman of the public service and administration portfolio committee, Joyce Moloi-Moropa, emphasised that there had been wide consultation on the bill.

DA MP Deetlefs du Toit said in a declaration that the ambiguous and unclear bill had the “diabolical” intent of centralising the national government’s control over provinces and municipalities under the guise of fighting corruption. He said it was a bad piece of legislation.

DA spokesman on public service and administration Kobus Marais claimed the bill had been rushed through Parliament with no one taking into account objections by the South African Local Government Association, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Western Cape provincial government to clauses related to the secondment of staff to other spheres of government without their consent.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart also opposed the bill, even though it contained some “worthy provisions to fight corruption and expedite disciplinary processes”. He was concerned over the constitutionality of clauses allowing for “interference” in provincial and municipal powers.