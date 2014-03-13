BUSINESS DAY TV: EFF manifesto

PETER Attard-Montalto is an emerging-markets economist at Nomura Securities and Dali Mpofu is commissar for justice and special projects for Economic Freedom Fighters.

BUSINESS DAY TV: President Jacob Zuma yesterday released South Africa’s 20-year review document, saying economic progression has not been adequate to address the country’s problems. Peter Attard-Montalto who is an emerging-markets economist at Nomura Securities and Dali Mpofu, commissar justice and special projects at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), join me now in studio to discuss some of the economic policies needed to boost growth, and what the EFF manifesto puts on the table.

Peter, let’s start off with you.... On the release of the 20-year review document … it was described by the president as being factual and frank. How did you interpret it?

PETER ATTARD-MONTALTO: We know all along that the ANC (African National Congress) understands the issues in the economy. It has in the presidency, performance and evaluation that can tell you how it’s doing, how it’s progressing, in municipalities and in provinces … the key, if you like, (is the) break really between understanding what the issues are, devising plans … which the ANC is very good at, and then actually implementing them and getting them off the ground. That’s really where the failure is … and while a lot of progress certainly has been made in the last 20 years ... when we look forwards, we worry about how much extra progress can be made in boosting jobs and boosting growth from here.

BDTV: Dali, let’s get your rating on the report, but more so the progress that we’ve seen since, in terms of what was presented and reality on the ground.... Where are those two sitting in relation to each other right now?

DALI MPOFU: Firstly, obviously we are sceptical about the glowing reports because as you correctly point out, it doesn’t match the reality on the ground. It might well be that for certain sections of the population, those who were already well-off even before 1994 … the situation has improved. But our own experience and the reality on the ground is that for the vast majority of people, of working people, of the poor, the situation has become very grim and then worse. And that alone is a threat to the stability of the country.... As you can see, with these service level protests that are mushrooming everywhere. So we are quite convinced that a balanced view should say that the past 20 years have been a failure from the point of view of the lowest sections.

BDTV: Yes, and that supposedly (is) where the NDP (National Development Plan) comes into effect and is supposed to start rectifying things.... How convinced are you when it comes to implementation on that front, Peter?

PAM: The NDP is a quite exorable document … we’ve all gone through this power curve expectations around (when) it came out, we said Trevor Manuel has produced it, it’s great.... We then actually read it and then there are some contradictions in here, it doesn’t totally glue together, then we understood the objections from people in Cosatu (Congress of South African Trade Unions) and then there’s lack of leadership on it anyway. So for us it’s still, if you like, as a cohesive whole at least as if it is dead. There are ministries who would be implementing NDP-style reforms anyway like health, like National Treasury, who are doing things as opposed to being a cohesive whole.

BDTV: There’s a lot of debate around the NDP and the president saying yesterday that debate is very much welcome. Is the debate vigorous enough ... is it inclusive enough when it comes to implementation of the NDP?

DM: No, it’s not vigorous enough because the debate misses very fundamental issues. The NDP is a stillborn plan because firstly, as Peter correctly points out, it’s a schizophrenic-type of approach. You can’t have central planning towards a neo-liberal path. Central planning … like a good socialist, we support central planning, but if it’s going to be for the kinds of things that are contained in the NDP, then its doomed to fail. Secondly, the NDP itself postulates the 5.4% growth rate for its realisation. We’re currently growing, as you know, at 1.9% averaging to 2.5% ... how those growth rates are going to be reached, the NDP does not say. It’s like watching one-day cricket, for every year that you don’t achieve that 5.4% growth the required growth rate goes up. So we probably now require a 6% growth rate to even begin to realise the NDP. So it’s just a posturing document....

BDTV: In contrast then to the NDP let’s look at what the EFF has put on the table in terms of its manifesto because redistribution there features as a key focus, with nationalisation at the heart of it … of our mines, of banks as well. Looking at foreign investment sentiment where are things sitting right now on (the) sentiment barometer Peter? The fact is yes, this adds to the debate but the fact that these conversations are being kept very much alive....

PAM: There are two things about the EFF manifesto … the first is that it’s actually very written … the way it’s laid out, the 20 years, the past, the problems, what exactly has not been done about it by the government … and when you read it, I can understand why people in townships actually are thinking: “Yes I see that is a viable alternative to vote for.” So, as a campaign document, I think it’s actually very effective … even for me saying that … the issues there are on policy. We agree on the same targets of boosting growth, boosting jobs, in particular, as the key. For me there are costing elements that are very large within the manifesto, so the ability to nationalise many industries and increase the corporate tax base, I don’t think really adds up and on the flip-side of that boosting, say, the doubling of the social grants then becomes unfeasible. But as aims of increasing social grants say for some of the interventions, that’s obviously where the EFF comes from. So there are some costing issues, but around nationalisation, that’s less of a concern when investors read it.... It’s more going to be how EFF where they may be king-makers such as in Gauteng, where those policy elements come in and what they can do around industrial policy … that’s probably where investors are more interested.

BDTV: Dali, how much of that is taken into consideration because yes it is noble catering to the average man on the street’s interests so that he derives maximum benefit from something like mineral wealth, for example, but does the impact it’s having on investors out there not worry you because we have to keep capital inflows flowing?

DM: Absolutely, and I agree with Peter, and thanks for the compliment. We agree fully with that foreign investment is part of the mix, for example. The only fundamental issue is really the issue of costing and people like Peter and others have raised it legitimately.... But once again, it’s a mental block. People are using the current revenue streams to judge our manifesto, but remember that that manifesto is itself meant to stimulate economic growth … in other words to grow the pie. What we say, for example, when we talk about minimum wages, the minimum wages are going to stimulate spending, spending will obviously stimulate manufacturing and so on … so even the corporate tax pie that you’re talking about, will be enlarged. That’s one stimulant. Another set of stimulants is around infrastructure and a whole lot of other mechanisms like that. So if you assume that the growth stimulants are going to work, then you cannot assume the same size of pie … and that’s really the issue.

BDTV: There are perceptions out there that the EFF would be willing to work with a new coloniser as long as they’re open to EFF policies. We’ve got to get money from somewhere after all, so how accurate are perceptions that you are open to alliances with, for example, players like China?

DM: Wherever investment comes from, we will accept it, as long as it’s not meant to oppress our people or to benefit those investors disproportionately as opposed to our people now. Now you have a situation where you have in the platinum belt … you have foreign investment yes, but you have people who have been working there for the past 20 years who still live in the worst possible conditions. And, for example, another criticism which has been validly made to us is you guys don’t say anything about productivity. But our argument is that you cannot get productivity from workers who are being paid peanuts and that’s why we talk about minimum wages. So we’re not averse to increasing productivity as the workers coming to the party on quid pro quo....

BDTV: Are you buying into this Peter, sitting next to Dali right now?

PAM: The problem for me is that the wholesale nationalisation, particularly applying to mining companies, the ability to get those to work without putting huge amounts of money from the state into boosting their investment programmes, helping secure their ratings so they can issue debt, then succumbing to minimum-wage demands that the EFF government would have to agree to from state-owned companies … these institutions which currently are profit making, contributing to the fiscus, would basically become revenue neutral and that’s where I think it doesn’t add up. It’s fine having state-owned industries, but in general they’re not going to be revenue contributing....

BDTV: And then you’re looking at a completely different revenue stream altogether yet again … we’re going to have to hit pause on the conversation....