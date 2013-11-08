Youth league eyes funds but is ‘not for sale’

NO SOONER had it pleaded for donations to save itself from a looming liquidation order than the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) hinted on Thursday that it might seek to raise funds and save itself.

Last week, the South Gauteng High Court placed the ANCYL under provisional liquidation, pending convincing arguments from interested parties by January 27 next year explaining why the order should not be made final.

The case was brought to court by Z2 Presentations, an events management company that was contracted by the ANCYL during its national conference in Bloemfontein in 2008, when Julius Malema was first elected leader.

The youth league’s affairs are being run by an interim structure believed to be close to President Jacob Zuma — a factor that could entice benefactors to make donations with a view to buying political influence.

However, the chairman of the task team, Mzwandile Masina, said at a media briefing on Thursday that "the youth league is not for sale". But he also said the league would "always know" those who would rescue it financially during its moment of "crisis".

A decision by the ANCYL to discontinue its business interests forged under Mr Malema, who has since been expelled, was partly due to the league trying to shake off perceptions it was in the pockets of powerful business people.

Mr Malema shifted the league’s assets in mining, telecommunications and several industries, estimated at being worth more than R100m, towards "fundraising and social responsibility campaigns".

But ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told a liquidation hearing in June the league had no assets and was broke.

Mr Masina said a bank account would be set up for those who wished to donate funds towards saving the youth league. He said the league would fight tooth and nail to defend its 69 years of history, which features the names of prominent ANC leaders like Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

Mr Masina also said the league disagreed with the court’s view that it was a body corporate, and therefore subject to the laws regulating companies in South Africa. "We are a voluntary political organisation of young people."

According to Mr Masina, the league’s interim leadership had considered its finances as adopted at the 2011 national conference — which re-elected Mr Malema for a second term before he was expelled in April last year — to be the end of the matter.

His comments fed speculation that the interim task team’s reluctance to take decisive action against those who may have "milked" the ANCYL of its assets was because one of the team’s allies, Pule Mabe, now a member of the ANC national executive committee, was the league’s treasurer-general under Mr Malema.

However, Mr Masina said former treasurers of the league would be roped in to provide "wisdom" in the process of saving the league from the threat of extinction. Until the court appoints a liquidator to run the league’s affairs, everything in the league’s offices in Luthuli House would continue as normal, he said.

The league’s debt is estimated to be more than R21m.

National task team member Mawethu Rune said the organisation would still seek to reach an out-of-court settlement.