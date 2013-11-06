IEC focuses on youth, laggard provinces in voter registration drive

THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) reiterated on Wednesday that it would push to have 2-million more people registered to vote by the time of the national election next year, to meet a target of having 80% of the country’s eligible voters registered.

As it prepares for a nationwide registration drive on Saturday and Sunday, the IEC said its three focus areas would be young voters, provinces with comparatively low voter registration rates, and improving accessibility of voting stations to rural voters.

IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula said 22,263 registration stations would be open on Saturday and Sunday, staffed by 45,795 election officials to register and verify voters. She said the number of voting districts in rural areas had been increased.

The IEC said the registration drives for next year’s elections would have a deliberate focus on young voters. Its figures showed voters aged 20-29 made up 49% of registered voters in South Africa, which meant they were underrepresented compared with their proportion of the population.

"We are focusing on the young voters because the registration figures for those over 35 are usually very high," IEC chief electoral officer Mosotho Moepya said. "Many young people who will be voting next year will be doing so for the first time — and it’s because of opportunities (to do so) … so that is why we are making stations more accessible."

According to Statistics South Africa, the laggard provinces when it comes to voter registration are Gauteng, where 69.2% of eligible voters are registered, and Mpumalanga and Western Province, both on 70.3%. The Free State fared best, at 80%.

IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane said the IEC planned to reach the youth through social media sites and the use of ambassadors.

"The focus of our programme will largely be on the youth. We will also be using youth ambassadors and social media platforms to encourage the youth to vote.

"We are also in partnerships with universities and student representative bodies. We indicated that this category of our people will be at the centre of our campaign and we will try to capture as many people as possible."

Mr Moepya said the IEC had budgeted R1.5bn for all registration processes and had set aside another R230m for communications to promote registration in media outlets.