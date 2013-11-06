DA divides party with stance on employment equity

CONFUSION over the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) stance on employment equity has split the party in the provinces, with some members of its traditional support base threatening to withhold their backing in next year’s elections.

The DA is seeking to grow its share of the vote and shed perceptions that it has reached the limit of its electoral support. But contradictory messages from its leaders on the Employment Equity Amendment Bill — recently passed in the National Assembly with the DA’s backing — have left many party members scratching their heads.

DA insiders in North West, Gauteng, the Free State and Limpopo say there have been complaints about the party’s apparent about-turn on employment equity, which it has historically opposed.

DA Free State caucus leader Roy Jankielsohn said some inquiries had been received and had been forwarded to the national caucus. He declined to comment further.

DA North West leader Chris Hattingh said he had also received some complaints.

"This is a national imperative and I have passed them on," he said, also declining to comment further.

In response to questions about the rumblings in the province, DA North West spokesman Winston Rabotapi said many people were "missing the point".

"The DA has to represent national interests, we are not representing a few people," he said. "Redress is fundamentally important, we cannot remain static, we have to move with the times and transformation has been slow."

Former DA leader Tony Leon wrote in Business Day on Tuesday that the DA’s "flip flop" on employment equity suggests that "whatever its other lapses, the ANC (African National Congress) now comprehensively dominates the intellectual space and defines terms of the debate within it".

"In seeking to offer itself as an agent for redress and to attract a new base, the DA is far too scared of having the race and antitransformation labels stuck on it," he wrote.

South African Institute of Race Relations researchers Anthea Jeffery and Frans Cronje waded in on Tuesday. Writing about the implications of the DA’s "support for race law", the pair said the party was "clearly hoping its endorsement of the bill will win it the support of ‘born-free’ black South Africans in the 2014 general election".

"However, skilled black youths within this group have little need of this artificial leg-up and would benefit far more from measures to boost economic growth and the generation of new jobs," they said in a review.

"DA support for this kind of racial engineering will come as a shock to many of its current supporters."

The institute said the DA’s support for the bill betrayed the "nonracial principles for which the party historically stood".

James Myburgh, editor of Politicsweb, said in a piece posted on the website last week that it was unlikely that the DA would win over many black voters as a result of its new stance.

Mr Myburgh said that in supporting the bill, the DA had betrayed its supporters, its history "and indeed the future of South Africa itself".

"If the DA of today is willing to throw its own most loyal supporters to the wolves of Verwoerdian racialism, why should black voters ever trust it to defend their legitimate interests — were it ever to become politically inconvenient to do so?"

Explaining the party’s position on employment equity, DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko said the party voted in favour of the bill in the National Assembly because it believed in the need to create an "inclusive economy".

But she added that the party did not agree with all aspects of the bill and said it would push for amendments in the National Council of Provinces. If these were not made, it would vote against the bill when it returned to the National Assembly.