Ramphele says activism still needed

AGANG SA leader Mamphela Ramphele said on Friday that student politics and activism still played as important a role in the democratic South Africa as it did when she was involved in the Black Consciousness Movement in the 1960s.

Dr Ramphele was speaking at the University of the Witwatersrand to students, many of them prospective first-time voters in next year’s general election. This generation is widely viewed as the wildcard contingent of the electorate that other opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance and Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters are also looking to win over.

Dr Ramphele said: "When we were student activists in the ’60s and ’70s, we faced very brutal adversity. Many of us were detained and many disappeared.… So you have inherited a constitutional democracy where you are accepted, and you ought to celebrate that. That is why it is not okay for young people today to say ‘I don’t do politics’."

Agang SA was the only party that brought active citizenry into politics, she said.

Students asked Dr Ramphele questions on issues including policies to support small businesses, youth employment, election campaign strategies and improving standards of education and healthcare.

Ms Ramphele said she supported channelling funds otherwise "wasted" on sector education and training authorities into promoting on-the-job training for young people around the country.

She laid the blame for delivery shortfalls at the feet of corruption and incompetence, saying education standards have dropped, despite education getting a large budget.

Saul Musker, a student and informal co-ordinator for Agang SA at Wits, said the party appealed to him because other opposition parties were not adequately catering for students. "South African students are terribly worried about the economic future of this country. Young people are afraid, because going to university no longer guarantees you a job. Perceptions of government and the economy are driving some people away from this country."

However, fellow Wits student Mcebo Sisulu said: " While it is good to hear what Ms Ramphele ‘wants’ to do, I am still not clear on the ‘how’. And how can you say today’s education is worse than Bantu education when I am in university?"