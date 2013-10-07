POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Vavi suspension challenge goes to court

TUESDAY is a big day for the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its suspended general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi.

The South Gauteng High Court will hear an application by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) to have Mr Vavi’s suspension ruled invalid on the grounds it is "unconstitutional and unprecedented". Several Cosatu unions are opposing the application and the proceedings are likely to expose the clashes and deep rifts within the federation.

Mr Vavi was suspended in August for allegedly bringing Cosatu into disrepute after he admitted having an affair with an employee.

The high court postponed the Numsa application last month to allow opposing unions the opportunity to intervene and file affidavits.

Tuesday will also see the resumption of the Judicial Service Commission tribunal that is considering allegations of misconduct against Western Cape Judge PresidentJohn Hlope.

Attorneys representing two of the complainant judges from the Constitutional Court, Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta, have indicated they might take on judicial review a decision by retired judge Joop Labuschagne that the proceedings should continue despite the two judges’ refusal to testify.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union will brief the media on Monday on the strike over Anglo American Platinum’s restructuring plans, which will see about 3,300 workers retrenched. The National Union of Mineworkers has sought an interdict from the Labour Court to stop the retrenchments.

President Jacob Zuma will address the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s gala dinner on Wednesday night. It is hoped he will address the challenges facing business and the economy generally. Three Cabinet ministers — Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Energy Minister Ben Martins and Communications Minister Yunus Carrim — are scheduled to address convention delegates on Thursday.

Parliament will be the scene of fierce contestation over the Protection of State Information Bill — the so-called secrecy bill — that Mr Zuma sent back because he found two of its sections were incoherent and therefore unconstitutional. An ad hoc parliamentary committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to finalise amendments to the bill, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) has indicated that it will resist any attempt to rush them through Parliament. DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has written to National Assembly speaker Max Sisulu to ask that the committee’s work on the bill be postponed until Mr Zuma clarifies the scope of his referral.

The president heads off to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday for an African Union (AU) summit to discuss what it should do regarding its continued participation in the International Criminal Court. There are allegations the court focuses on African leaders without taking action against western leaders,

Kenya is lobbying for the AU to withdraw in the light of the court’s prosecution of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly orchestrating ethnic violence after the 2007 elections.

The work of parliamentary committees will gather momentum this week with much of it focused on departments’ annual reports and the assessment of their financial statements by the auditor-general.

On Tuesday, the human settlements committee will be briefed on the special infrastructure projects.

On Wednesday, the labour portfolio committee will be briefed by the Department of Labour, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, and Productivity SA.

On Thursday, the Central Energy Fund and PetroSA will brief the energy committee on their annual reports.