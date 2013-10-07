ANC, DA go electioneering in Durban townships

NORTH Durban townships and informal settlements became a political battleground at the weekend as both the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) took their election campaigns to the area.

The ANC, at a rally in KwaMashu’s Princess Magogo Stadium, on Sunday declared its intention to win a minimum of 70% of the vote and eliminate the opposition. It got 63% of the vote in the 2009 election.

The event was attended by top ANC leaders including former police chief Bheki Cele, Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba and national executive committee member Joe Paahla.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier and provincial chairman Senzo Mchunu urged party cadres to work for an overwhelming victory in the 2014 general election.

"The ANC undertakes to spare no effort in continuing to reinforce measures to ensure clean governance in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. When people voted for a democratic government — they voted for a better life, not for people who want to use state resources to enrich themselves.

"It is the integrity of those who handle public office with honour that generates respect for government institutions and creates the image of good governance," Mr Mchunu said.

The party took full responsibility for what had happened in South Africa between 1994 and 2004, he said.

"While we understand the need to celebrate the achievements of this democratic government since the attainment of democracy, we are open and comfortable with criticisms. Such a dialogue will assist the ANC to strengthen the government of the day in order to accelerate service delivery for the benefit our people," he said.

Mr Mchunu said he might investigate allegations that some community leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, who were opposed to the ANC, were being killed and their deaths not being investigated.

He said the matter was receiving his attention and he was considering setting up a team to investigate the allegations. "And when that happens, those who have evidence will be encouraged to come forward," he said.

On Saturday, DA leader Helen Zille took her party’s campaign to Ntuzuma, Lindelani and other townships north of Durban, addressing community meetings and going on a door-to-door campaign to ask residents to register to vote, and to vote for her party when the time comes.

Ms Zille said the DA wanted to significantly increase its hold in the province in next year’s election, and that the ANC was worried about the growth of the DA in townships. The DA won 9.15% of the KwaZulu-Natal vote in 2009.

"The sky is blue, the sea is blue and every part of South Africa will be blue when the DA has achieved its mission. The ANC is worried because they know that very soon the DA would be ahead of the ANC," she said.

Ms Zille slammed the eThekwini municipality for "allowing corruption to flourish" under its ANC-led administration.

"Many people vote for the ANC and a short while later go out to toyi-toyi because of lack of service delivery. We are saying that you can change things through the ballot box. You should not be intimidated by the ANC and when you get to the voting booth you should take a deep breath and follow your heart," she told supporters in Lindelani.