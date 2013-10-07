Agang member killed in Ramphele’s home village

AN AGANG SA member was assaulted and killed in Limpopo after attending the party’s branch launch in Uitkyk, Bochum, the party said on Monday.

"Although details are still sketchy at the moment, including the motive, we can confirm that Nyako Masenya, who was wearing an Agang SA T-shirt, had taken a break from the meeting to visit the local shop," spokesman Thabo Leshilo said.

Masenya was apparently hit with rocks and a plank found at the scene. The village is the family home of the party’s leader, Mamphela Ramphele.

Mr Leshilo said the party hoped the attack was not a reflection of how political intolerance was finding increasing expression in society.

"We live in a constitutional democracy where citizens have the right to a choice of political allegiance and have a right to freedom of expression, have a right to dignity and to hold whatever views they hold without having to fear that such views may endanger their very lives."

He urged police to act swiftly and to leave no stone unturned in their investigations. He also appealed to the Independent Electoral Commission to pay attention to the increasing reports of violence stemming from political intolerance to ensure free and fair elections.

Dr Ramphele appealed to the community of Uitkyk and Agang SA members in the area to respect the rule of law and let justice take its course.

