Former ANC councillors turn to law to postpone Tlokwe polls

SIX of the former African National Congress (ANC) councillors in Tlokwe seeking to contest upcoming by-elections on September 18 independently were on Wednesday expected to approach the courts to have the polls interdicted and postponed.

The by-elections are seen as the ultimate decider of which party between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will take over the running of the highly contested municipality in North West.

The DA seeks to use Tlokwe as an entry point to the province by showing that it is able to govern better than the ANC. However, the ANC also wants to use the by-elections to build momentum ahead of the general elections in 2014.

The planned court challenge came as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday prepared to release the final list of candidates for the by-elections.

David Kham, leader of the Tlokwe independents, said on Tuesday that the IEC indicated last week that six out of the eight independents had been disqualified as they did not meet the requirements to register as candidates.

The eight were among 14 former ANC councillors kicked out in July for removing the ANC mayor in Tlokwe on allegations of corruption.

Despite the ANC national disciplinary committee reversing their expulsion in August — but not reinstating them as councillors — some had decided to contest the upcoming by-elections.

Tlokwe is now being run by the DA for the second time since November 2012, when ANC mayor Maphetle Maphetle was first removed. He was later reinstated in February following intervention by Luthuli House.

Affected by the by-elections are wards 1, 4, 11, 12, 13 and 20. The independent candidate in ward 20, Pasela Mohlope, said the disqualification attempts were driven by the ANC.

"The IEC is no longer independent," Mr Mohlope said. "You cannot beat a person who has the community behind them."

He said the only solution was for the by-elections to be postponed.

ANC spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said those who were aggrieved should approach the relevant bodies. He added the ANC was awaiting Wednesday’s release of the final list of candidates for the by-elections.

North West IEC spokeswoman Tumi Thiba was not available for comment.