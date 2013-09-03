Delayed naming of KwaZulu-Natal premier ‘shows deep divisions in ANC’

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) says the fact a new KwaZulu-Natal premier has not been appointed is a clear indication that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is suffering from deep internal divisions.

Two weeks ago, former premier Zweli Mkhize stepped down to take up the position of ANC treasurer-general full-time.

Mr Mkhize promised the party would make an announcement on his replacement by the end of August, but two days have since passed without an announcement.

Senzo Mchunu, the ANC provincial chairman and education MEC, has been acting as premier while his government portfolio has been disrupted by a strike by South African Democratic Teachers’ Union members, which has led to the postponement of the matric trial examinations.

Mr Mchunu, his transport counterpart Willies Mchunu and provincial legislature speaker Neliswa Nkonyeni are believed to be on the shortlist of candidates provided by the ANC provincial executive to the national deployment committee.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Sizwe Mchunu said: "The delay in choosing the leader of the province shows deep divisions. It is clear that various camps within the ruling alliance are vying for supremacy in the province.

"But the fact the ANC is not taking this matter seriously shows the party does not put the KwaZulu-Natal people first. It only cares about managing divisions in its fold. Moreover, the acting premier’s own portfolio is besieged by problems that are jeopardising the future of our children."

Durban-based political analyst Protas Madlala said, however, that appointing a permanent premier could further divide the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and create a service delivery mess.

"I think they should stick with the acting premier at least until the upcoming elections," he said. "This would cool off the jostling for positions within the different camps of the ANC in the province.

"A new permanent premier would come up with his own team and this would cause many service delivery problems because it takes just more than a year for people to get used to their new positions. Also, even the civil servants would start jostling for who becomes a director-general, a head of department and a senior manager in government.

Keeping the acting premier would help the ANC during the elections "because all the camps would think they still have a fighting chance to emerge powerful, and this would propel them to work hard for an ANC victory in the election", Mr Madlala said. "If some camps are defeated now and sidelined from positions, they would not actively mobilise for the party before the elections."

Senzo Mkhize, ANC provincial spokesman, said the party was waiting for the deployment committee to make an announcement.

"We are not in a hurry," he said. "For now, comrade Senzo Mchunu will continue to act as premier and the MEC for education. The problems of education did not start when Mchunu became an acting premier. We are confident that the current leadership will be able to resolve the problems as soon as possible."