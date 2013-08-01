DA should not block ANC victory in Nama Khoi, says Northern Cape premier

NORTHERN Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas said on Wednesday in an interview that the Democratic Alliance (DA) must lead by example and allow the African National Congress (ANC) to govern in the Northern Cape’s Nama Khoi municipality, where an unexpected by-election victory in May swung power in favour of the ANC.

The DA has gone to court to block the ANC from tabling a motion of no confidence in its mayor before replacing him.

The DA claims that six of the nine ANC councillors must first be sacked for "boycotting" council meetings between February and May.

In the North West, meanwhile, a new twist to the Tlokwe debacle came about on Wednesday, when the ANC in the province bowed to pressure and agreed to vacate the municipal offices. The party said it would allow the DA mayor access to the municipal offices — including those occupied by eight of its former members of the mayoral committee — in line with a high court judgment on Monday in favour of the DA.

The intensifying struggle for power at local government level points to some of the causes for the paralysis in this sphere of government. Rival political parties seem to be holding on to power by any means possible in the face of defeat.

Like Tlokwe, Nama Khoi has been crippled, and council meetings will not be held until the court has made a determination, which is expected in September.

Last month, Nama Khoi DA mayor Schalk Lubbe said a preliminary court decision had barred the ANC councillors from moving any motion until judgment was delivered. Ms Lucas said on Wednesday that the DA’s decision to approach the court was an attempt "to stall a democratic process".

The DA in Tlokwe had levelled a similar allegation against the ANC. The ANC had lost a court challenge to have DA mayor Annette Combrink’s appointment nullified on the grounds that the meeting in which she was elected was "illegal".

On Tuesday, ANC mayor Maphetle Maphetle would not budge, saying the party had appealed the court judgment. But North West ANC spokesman Kenny Morolong said on Wednesday that Mr Maphetle had been directed to vacate office and the appeal had been withdrawn.

DA leader in the North West Chris Hattingh welcomed the move, saying Ms Combrink and her team were "ready to start with their task" and, "the first priority is to bring stability and sound administration back to the municipality".

While the DA’s stint in office might be short, and could last at least until the outcome of by-elections, the party was in a position to fill some of the key vacant posts in the municipality, including that of the municipal manager.

Fourteen of the 16 ANC dissident councillors who participated in Mr Maphetle’s removal have been axed. Nine by-elections are scheduled for September 19 to fill the vacant posts. A separate by-election is set to be held in Ward 9 of Tlokwe next Wednesday.

Mr Morolong said on Wednesday that the ANC would, "upon resumption of office following our imminent victory in the upcoming by-elections, restore the (Tlokwe) municipality to its former glory".

Ms Lucas said that it was unnecessary for the judiciary to get involved in the Nama Khoi matter since it was a matter for the legislative arm to decide.