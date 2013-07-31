ANC does about-turn on Tlokwe mayor

THE African National Congress (ANC) in the North West made a U-turn on Wednesday, saying it would immediately allow the Democratic Alliance (DA) to take over the running of the Tlokwe municipality in line with a court judgment.

On Monday the North Gauteng High Court ruled that DA mayor Annette Combrink be allowed to assume office after the ANC court challenge to nullify Ms Combrink’s appointment was dismissed.

However, on Tuesday Mr Maphetle would not budge, saying the party had appealed against the court judgment.

North West ANC spokesman Kenny Morolong said Mr Maphetle had been directed to vacate office "with immediate effect" and the appeal had been withdrawn.

"The ANC reassures the people of Tlokwe that its commitment to restore a government based on the will of the people remains unwavering," Mr Morolong said.

The DA toppled Mr Maphetle at the beginning of this month after a group of dissident ANC councillors voted with the opposition to remove the mayor.

This was the second motion of no confidence against Mr Maphetle — who is also under investigation for corruption — after the first decision in November was reversed in February following intervention by a high-level ANC delegation led by President Jacob Zuma.

Fourteen of the 16 ANC councillors who participated in Mr Maphetle’s removal have been axed.

Nine by-elections are to be held on September 19 to fill the vacant posts.

Mr Morolong said on Wednesday the ANC would, "upon resumption of office following our imminent victory in the upcoming by-elections, restore the municipality to its former glory".

A separate by-election would be held in Ward 9 of Tlokwe next week Wednesday. The position became vacant after an ANC councillor resigned.