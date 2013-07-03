‘Threatened’ Kunene to join Malema’s movement

BUSINESSMAN Kenny Kunene claims that he is receiving threats for criticising President Jacob Zuma’s leadership and has confirmed that he is to join Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters movement.

The man who made his name by eating sushi from the bodies of scantily clad women recently wrote a letter to Mr Zuma sharply criticising the president over issues like the spending on his private Nkandla home.

In a statement posted on the Politicsweb internet site on Monday, Mr Kunene said he has had a "Damascus" moment: whereas he used to be Saul, he was now Paul, and would devote himself to promoting the Economic Freedom Fighters movement.

He said he had been informed that he was being investigated for fraud, "so, as I was expecting, this is just the first step in the salvo of state-led attempts to threaten, scare and intimidate me.

"Of course, this has done the most to actually back up my concerns that the African National Congress (ANC) under Mr Zuma rules by fear now.

"We all know how tough life becomes once you dare to cross this government. Your reputation and your livelihood is constantly on the line."

He said he was expecting the worst following calls from people warning: "They are going to deal with you."

He said people knew this was a government that "deals with people".

"So I have applied my mind to this question and have taken the decision to be part of a collective working hard and tirelessly to give birth to the Economic Freedom Fighters movement in order to not only take on the challenges facing the poor, disadvantaged and vulnerable but to show the ANC that it’s not just me who feels the way I do.

"Millions of others do too, and their votes will make that much clearer than anything I could write in a letter," Mr Kunene said.

Earlier this week, ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu, responding to Mr Kunene’s claims that ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was privately critical of Mr Zuma, said: "It has now become clear that we are dealing with an individual of dubious character, with no political morals or basic decency, intent to harm the African National Congress and its leadership with impunity."