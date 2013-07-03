Ousted Tlokwe mayor refuses to vacate office

FORMER Tlokwe mayor Maphetle Maphetle and his mayoral committee are refusing to vacate their offices after being unseated, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday.

"The DA is consulting its legal team on the possibility of an interdict to end the illegal occupation and bring immediate stability to the municipality," the party’s North West leader Chris Hattingh said in a statement.

"We intend to end the illegal occupation by the former mayor without delay."

DA councillor Annette Combrink was voted in as the new mayor on Tuesday, the second time since November.

Mr Hattingh said 29 councillors of all parties, including the African National Congress, unanimously voted to return Ms Combrink to the position of mayor.

In November, ANC factions in the municipality passed a motion of no confidence in Mr Maphetle.

He was replaced by Ms Combrink — the first DA mayor in the province — when she defeated ANC candidate Lucky Tsagae by 20 votes to 19. However, Mr Maphetle was returned as mayor in February, when he won by 31 votes to Ms Combrink’s 21.

While the DA was in charge, it asked for a forensic investigation into irregularities at the municipality. The probe found the council irregularly bought Mr Maphetle a R736,000 customised Mercedes-Benz. Mr Maphetle also allegedly abused the municipality’s disaster management fund and poverty relief fund.

The report recommended that formal disciplinary action be taken against him and other officials.

In May, the DA laid criminal charges against Mr Maphetle. In June Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she would investigate the claims of corruption involving Mr Maphetle.

The ANC’s national office on Tuesday said it would institute an inquiry into the unseating of Mr Maphetle.

"We shall spare no effort in seeking to determine the motive behind this unacceptable and inexcusable conduct," ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu said.

The move was "clearly designed" to hand the municipality to the opposition "at all cost", he said.

This included undermining democratic process and disregarding the wishes of the people.

"The ANC is deeply angered by its councillors’ involved in this matter for their appalling and unacceptable behaviour, which is clearly an act of defiance and a calculated effort to bring shame and embarrassment to the organisation," Mr Mthembu said.

Disciplinary action would be taken against those councillors.

