DA, ANC to fight it out at by-elections

THE African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Wednesday once again do battle in municipal ward by-elections taking place in five provinces including Limpopo and the Western Cape.

Other by-elections are taking place in the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Independent Electoral Commission has postponed a poll in one ward in KwaZulu-Natal, due to voter registration irregularities.

The DA will be hoping to get the better of the ANC again in Limpopo when the party contests in two by-elections in the area. Earlier this year, the ANC lost a ward to the DA in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The ANC in Limpopo has been struggling to get its house in order. An interim task team was appointed in March after the party disbanded the provincial executive committee led by Premier Cassel Mathale on charges of "patronage, factionalism and parallel structures"

Ward 4 in Limpopo’s Mutale municipality will be contested by Thinawanga Pandelani of the ANC and Ambadzifhele Mudau of the DA.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 4 in Mookgopong municipality will be contested by Phillupus J Van Staden, an independent candidate Ntsekewane Nkuna of the ANC, Malesela Katjedi of Congress of the People (COPE), Charles Neethling van der Merwe of the DA and Ilse De Beer of the Freedom Front Plus.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

In the Western Cape, Ward 14 in George municipality will be contested by John Saayman of the ANC, Clareen Remas of the DA, John Bruinders of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa and Sophia Tool of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

One by-election each will take place in the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Ward 2 in Nkonkobe Municipality, Eastern Cape, will be contested by Nandipa Guzi of the ANC and Thembelani Berthwell Magadu of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

Ward 4 in Mantsopa municipality in the Free State will be contested by Ndabeni Nyila, an independent candidate and Ntitsoenyane Thaisi of the ANC.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the expulsion of the councillor by the MEC.

In KwaZulu-Natal by-elections will take place in ward 2 in KwaDukuza, ward 6 in Mandeni and ward 12, also in Mandeni.

Results of the by-elections are expected to start trickling on Wednesday evening.