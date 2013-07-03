Alliance summit ‘postponed’ amid differences over development plan

A PLANNED summit of leaders of the African National Congress-led tripartite alliance to thrash out differences over economic policy has been quietly shelved, underlining continued discord over key issues.

The alliance summit was to have been held at the end of this week, but ANC spokesman Jackson Mthembu confirmed on Tuesday that it had been called off.

Preparations for the event had not been concluded, Mr Mthembu said, and alliance leaders were awaiting the go-ahead from task teams finalising the details of the summit. The meeting would now "tentatively" take place at the end of the month.

The National Development Plan (NDP) had been expected to take centre stage at the summit, with both the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) having already registered their concerns about it. The ANC adopted the plan at its Mangaung national conference last year.

The local business sector and foreign investors have backed the plan, even as a range of forces, especially in the trade unions, have picked holes in it.

President Jacob Zuma and the ANC have placed the NDP at the centre of government policy making. Mr Zuma has described it as "our socioeconomic blueprint".

The president last week strongly defended the ability of the NDP to form part of building a developmental state required to resolve the problems of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

SACP spokesman Malesela Maleka on Tuesday downplayed the significance of the summit’s delay, denying there was "blood in the water". He said it was a matter of "internal processes" and of finalising details to ensure successful discussions.

At a meeting late last month to prepare for the summit, the SACP and Cosatu said they "rejected the narrative … by opposition parties and business commentators", which claimed that "our challenges are primarily the result of policy decisions by the government or actions of the trade union movement". That meeting resolved the summit would focus on the "second phase of radical economic transition, which calls for a fundamental restructuring of our economic growth trajectory".

"The two delegations agreed that our organisations held broadly convergent views on the NDP, in particular that the chapter on jobs and the economy requires serious reworking."

Cosatu insists the plan fails to "fundamentally transform the structure of our economy, promote a new growth path to industrialise our economy, or place the creation of decent work for all at the centre of economic policy".

The SACP has resolved that the NDP should not be "monumentalised". Its parts should be used, but in conjunction with the establishment of a new planning body to drive policy.

Political analyst Steven Friedman said on Tuesday that the trade union federation’s ability to shift macroeconomic policy "is pretty much close to zero". For years there had been an "implicit bargain that the ANC gets to make macroeconomic policy as long as Cosatu has a veto on labour issues".

Political analyst Nic Borain said the summit could prove additionally difficult for the ANC, as it sought "buy in", including on the NDP. The plan could be seen as the "high point in the attempt to present a stable, concerned face" to the world, he said.

This was needed after the destabilising effects of the mine nationalisation debate and the crisis in the mining sector. With fraying support for the plan after the Mangaung conference, the ANC’s seeking of consensus with its allies could prove more difficult, as it now involved "a point so specific" as the NDP.