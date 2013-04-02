Manyi organising body for ANC professionals

A NEW body aiming to attract and galvanise card-carrying professionals within the African National Congress (ANC) is set to be launched next month, with the aim to correct "misguided" notions of the state of South Africa, as well as boost the ANC’s performance in next year’s general elections.

Former government spokesman Jimmy Manyi is spearheading the creation of the Progressive Professionals Forum, whose concept document has set a vision of serving as a "think-tank".

The forum, set to be launched this month and rolled out nationally next month, will, among other things, encourage professionals to return to the ANC, attract professionals, and "reassert the intellectual capital which sometimes lies dormant within the ANC".

There had been speculation on how Mr Manyi would spend his time after his contract as Cabinet spokesman came to an end last year and was not renewed.

Last year, Mr Manyi was also replaced by Shell South Africa chairman Bonang Mohale as president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) after having served the maximum two three-year terms at the helm of the forum.

Mr Manyi said last week the formation of the Progressive Professionals Forum was going ahead and was now in the consultation phase.

He declined to say how the forum would be constituted.

According to the concept document of the forum, there are many ANC members within professional bodies. However, these organisations are either "apolitical" or "nonpartisan".

"This feeds the misguided notion that the ANC is devoid of professionals and that it is only for the uneducated."

The document proposes a forum to complement existing organisations and provide "their members with a vehicle to promote or endorse the ANC without any fear of conflict-of-interest accusations".

The document notes the requirement for ANC members to use their positions to fight against "half truths and misconceptions" following the general prevalence of a "picture … being cast through the media … that the ANC, government and the South African economy is failing".

The document proposes that members contribute R20 a month for the forum "to carry out its objectives without burdening the ANC".

Mr Manyi said last week the consultations were primarily taking place with "ANC professionals and all other like-minded people and organisations that have a progressive outlook".

BMF MD Nicholas Maweni said last week the forum had received correspondence on the "thinking behind the progressive professional forum".

However, there had not been any further engagement about the body, largely because the BMF was occupied with its submission to Parliament on revisions to black economic empowerment, Mr Maweni said.