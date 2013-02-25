SA ‘has lost faith in ANC’, says National Freedom Party leader

SOUTH Africans have lost faith in the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) ability to govern the country, put an end to poverty and deliver economic growth, National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi said on Sunday.

She was speaking at the second anniversary of her party in KwaMashu, north of Durban, at Princess Magogo Stadium, not far from KwaMashu Hostel where NFP supporters and members of the rival Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have in recent months clashed, leading to several deaths.

Ms Magwaza-Msibi’s speech was aimed at rallying her supporters ahead of next year’s general election — which will be the first for her party, whose support base is overwhelmingly in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The ruling party’s policies have failed to resolve the problem of persistent poverty and unemployment in our beloved country. We do not only need to expose that, but we also need to come up with solutions to end this chain of poverty and the ever growing gap of inequality between the poor and the rich."

She also took a swipe at the ANC’s record in education, including the failure to deliver textbooks in Limpopo. Ironically, the NFP jointly governs 19 municipalities with the ANC.