Tolerance test for restive KwaZulu-Natal

LAST month’s municipal by-election in KwaMashu, in Durban, may have been held in peace on voting day, but questions remain over whether it was fair.

After many years of relative peace, KwaZulu-Natal again experienced a spate of politically motivated murders last year.

While the motives of some of 41 deaths have been linked to intraparty fighting for positions, tension flared into incidents of stone-throwing and damage to property in KwaMashu between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the National Freedom Party (NFP), a breakaway party from the IFP.

The KwaMashu by-election — one of three in the province — was held amid a heightened police presence. Five people have died in the area in recent months in what appear to be political killings.

Both NFP leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi and ANC provincial secretary Sihle Zikalala have questioned whether the intimidation and violence ahead of the election in KwaMashu may have affected its outcome.

Independent Electoral Commission KwaZulu-Natal chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says that in his opinion the fairness of an election is determined not only by conditions on voting day, but also by the broader context of political activity ahead of the election.

He says amid violence and intimidation in the weeks ahead of the election in KwaMashu, political tolerance appeared to be close to zero and there "seemed almost a desire to create a no-go area".

The Multi-Party Political Task Team — formed in the 2011 local government elections by the provincial government and political parties to deal with "hot spot" areas — had set up a committee in KwaMashu to continue working towards better dialogue between the parties, says Mr Mosery.

He says the committee proved successful, and it was its intervention in KwaMashu that had brought parties to dialogue ahead of the election. The committee is one of several interventions undertaken in the province over the past year to tackle political intolerance.

Another was the organising of a peace summit by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that was attended by religious, cultural and political leaders. The king warned at the time that South Africa could become ungovernable if the spate of political violence was allowed to continue unchecked in the province.

Political analyst Protas Madlala says it will "take time" for tension to ease between the NFP and the IFP because the "wounds are still fresh" from the NFP’s split from the IFP.

Mr Madlala says sporadic incidents of murder of political figures due to fighting within parties is likely to continue this year, but possibly at a slower rate than last year.

Mr Madlala says he does not believe the various "top-down" efforts to encourage political tolerance in the province, such as the signing of peace agreements between parties, the multiparty political task team, and even King Goodwill’s summit, would have much effect.

He says leaders need to spend more time with their people "on the ground" to understand properly the issues affecting communities.