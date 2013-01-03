Politics

Appeal of NFP seems on the wane

03 January 2013 - 09:06 AM Edward West

THE National Freedom Party (NFP) has struggled through its second year.

The NFP was established after former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) chairwoman Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi quit to form her own party.

The party did well in the local elections and shares control of 19 municipalities in the province with the African National Congress.

Political analyst Protas Madlala said recently the NFP’s underperformance in several by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal last year was probably the result of infighting.

To give an example of how difficult it was to get a party going, Mr Madlala cited the Congress of the People, which had all the funding sources and struggle credentials to succeed yet had failed to live up to expectations.

University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer and political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said many NFP members were returning to the IFP because the party leadership was starting to run the party as its own — the very reason they had left in the first place.

