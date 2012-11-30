Western Cape ANC nominations delayed

THE Western Cape African National Congress (ANC) provincial general council, scheduled to get under way at 11am, has been delayed by a dispute over representation.

The provincial executive committee, chaired by Marius Fransman, was locked in discussions with National Planning Minister Trevor Manuel in an attempt to resolve the status of about 15 branches, which had not received accreditation.

The balance in the Western Cape is finely poised between those who support President Jacob Zuma, led by Mr Fransman; and those who support Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, led by provincial secretary Songezo Mjongile.

The disputed 15 branches — out of a total of 142 — are believed to be behind Mr Zuma.

The province's biggest region, in the Cape Town metro, has signalled its support for Mr Motlanthe.

The Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga ANC nomination conferences have finalised their lists for nominations for Mangaung.

While the Free State and Mpumalanga back Mr Zuma to remain party president, the Gauteng ANC has nominated Mr Motlanthe.

Gauteng ANC spokesman Dumisa Ntuli said in an SMS on Friday that the province had decided at its nomination conference on Thursday night to back Mr Motlanthe.

Other branches around the country, as well as the ANC Youth League, have decided to nominate Mr Motlanthe. However, he has not yet indicated whether he will accept the nominations.

Tokyo Sexwale was nominated for deputy president, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule for deputy secretary-general, North West Premier Thandi Modise for chairwoman and Gauteng ANC chairman Paul Mashatile for treasurer.

The Free State’s nominations for the rest of the top six are current ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete for deputy president; Ace Magashule for national chairman; Jessie Duarte for deputy secretary-general; and ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairman Zweli Mkhize for treasurer-general.

Mpumalanga

ANC Mpumalanga secretary Lucky Ndinisa said Mr Zuma received 427 votes, while Mr Motlanthe received 17 for the same position. According to the numbers sent by Mr Ndinisa, only nine branches from the pro-Zuma camp voted for Mr Motlanthe and for Mr Sexwale for the position of deputy president. However, ANC national executive committee member Cyril Ramaphosa took the deputy presidency nomination with 415 votes.

Ms Mbete beat the current deputy secretary-general, Ms Modise, by 390 votes and was nominated to retain her position. Mr Mantashe was also endorsed to retain his position as secretary-general when he upstaged Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula by a margin of 376 votes.

The remainder of the list are Ms Duarte for deputy secretary-general and Mr Mkhize for treasurer general.

Gauteng’s choices are broadly in line with recommendations made by the Gauteng ANC leadership in October, as branch meetings on nominations began, in a move that drew criticism for "jumping the gun" and for being a top-down approach to nominations.

Aside from Mr Motlanthe as president, the provincial general council in October recommended Mr Sexwale or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for deputy president; Joel Netshitenzhe or Mr Mantashe for secretary-general; Ms Potgieter-Gqubule for deputy secretary-general; Ms Modise or Naledi Pandor for chairwoman; and Mr Mashatile for treasurer-general.

‘No intimidation’

On the sidelines of the conference on Thursday night Mr Mashatile said delegates were allowed to debate their choice of candidates without fear of intimidation.

"We have agreed as Gauteng that let’s allow branches to discuss their will freely, and ... today there is nobody fighting here," he told reporters.

"Once the process of voting is done, we will accept that those are the results, and those names will go forward as the nomination of Gauteng."

The Gauteng ANC said of Thursday’s conference: "The provincial nominations conference represented the democratic views and wishes of the overwhelming majority of the members of the ANC in Gauteng. We are satisfied that the outcome of the results ... will push for renewal of the organisation."

It said the conference, where 412 of the expected 432 delegates were present, had consensus on the selection of 80 national executive committee members. "The results will place our province in a position to forge ahead with speed in implementing the ANC’s priorities which are informed by the plight of our society."

The provincial conference consolidates branch nominations ahead of the ANC’s national conference in Mangaung in December.

Before the Gauteng conference began, members from the Ekurhuleni region sang about former ANC president Oliver Tambo and held up two fingers, symbolising a second term for Mr Zuma.

They later sang in favour of "Msholozi", Mr Zuma’s clan name.

The Gauteng provincial executive committee had previously decided to ban T-shirts with slogans or images of candidates, or songs that derided them.

A few female delegates cheered after Mr Mashatile entered the venue in Turffontien. They then rolled their hands in a motion associated with calling for the substitution of a soccer player. This gesture is linked to the call for Mr Motlanthe to replace Mr Zuma at Mangaung.

When Mr Mashatile introduced himself to delegates, all cheered except those from Ekurhuleni. Several rolled their hands. "I am happy when you are singing and not insulting anyone," Mr Mashatile said.

At the Free State conference in Sasolburg, six men had to be removed from the list and four women had to be voted in when it was found the list did not have the required minimum number of women. This was done by a show of hands, which required 75% of the vote.

It was then discovered that the list was one person short. Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj received the overwhelming majority vote to claim the last nomination from the province. This completed the NEC’s 86 members.

Eastern Cape

Journalists were ordered to leave a conference at the University of Fort Hare in Alice on Friday, as Eastern Cape ANC delegates set about nominating their candidates to lead the party.

Journalists were ordered to leave the auditorium where the nominations were due to happen, shortly after the start of the conference.

The conference started around 12.30pm, with the majority of delegates wearing yellow T-shirts bearing the image of Mr Zuma.

Provincial ANC chairman Phumulo Masualle told journalists earlier that he "wasn't sure" how long the nomination of leaders would take.

"The finish depends on the process," he said.

"You do not know. Maybe we have to do two rounds of voting to confirm who the candidates will be."

Mr Masualle said the party should finish nominating its top six leaders on Friday.

Gauteng ANC’s top six nominations:

President: Kgalema Motlanthe

Deputy president: Tokyo Sexwale

Secretary-general: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy secretary-general: Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Chairwoman: Thandi Modise

Treasurer-general: Paul Mashatile

Free State ANC’s top six nominations:

President: Jacob Zuma

Deputy president: Baleka Mbete

Secretary-general: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy secretary-general: Jessie Duarte

Chairman: Ace Magashule

Treasurer-general: Zweli Mkhize

Mpumalanga ANC’s top six nominations:

President: Jacob Zuma

Deputy president: Cyril Ramaphosa

Secretary-general: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy secretary-general: Jessie Duarte

Chairman: Baleka Mbete

Treasurer-general: Zweli Mkhize

With Sapa