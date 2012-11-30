Rebels say Mantashe ignored their pleas

THE Constitutional Court on Thursday heard how members of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State who complained about irregularities at the June provincial conference unsuccessfully approached the party’s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, to intervene.

Six ANC members are seeking to have the court set aside all resolutions taken at the party’s provincial conference held in Parys in June.

ANC counsel Terry Motau denied the allegation that Mr Mantashe had ignored complaints sent to him. In an affidavit from the secretary-general, he insists that he had attended to all issues raised with his office.

The court on Thursday reserved judgment on the application. The legal challenge casts a shadow over the ANC’s nomination process two weeks ahead of its national elective conference in Mangaung.

The six ANC members want the court to stop ANC provincial chairman Ace Magashule and 24 others from acting as the legitimate members of the party’s Free State provincial executive committee. This was because the provincial elective conference was conducted in a fraudulent manner with a number of irregularities leading up to it.

The irregularities included the participation of delegates who had not been duly mandated or elected at properly constituted branch general meetings of ANC members, and the manipulation of membership numbers in some party branches.

Counsel for the six members, Dali Mpofu SC, said there were allegations of irregularities in the branch general meetings, but the ANC had done nothing about them. He cited one branch where 10 delegates were sent to the provincial conference, yet the branch had not been audited as party rules required.

The irregularities affect 400 out of the 750 voting delegates.

Justice Thembile Skweyiya asked whether there was a chance of meaningful engagement between the parties to reach a settlement. Mr Mpofu said that was not possible.

The Constitutional Court hearing comes at a time when ANC branches in several provinces are scrambling to conclude nominations for the party’s national elective conference ahead of Friday’s deadline. In the Free State, nominations started late Thursday as delegates awaited the go-ahead from the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House.

Mr Magashule, speaking on the sidelines of the province’s nomination conference in Sasolburg, said the court case would not be allowed to delay proceedings. He maintained that the June provincial conference was conducted in line with the ANC constitution and a favourable ruling was likely.

With Karl Gernetzky