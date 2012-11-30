Motlanthe ‘agonising’ over ANC nomination

DEPUTY President Kgalema Motlanthe, who was on Thursday night nominated by Gauteng branches to stand for the presidency of the ruling party, said he was "agonising" over whether or not he would accept the challenge.

He has also been nominated by the African National Congress Youth League, against President Jacob Zuma, who has the backing of the powerful KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and two of the ANC’s three leagues.

Mr Motlanthe addressed foreign journalists in Pretoria on Friday.

"My understanding is that it’s a nomination, subject to change and ANC processes. My feelings are completely neutral."

He said ANC branches had the right to nominate whomever they saw fit, and that process was playing itself out.

Two key ANC provinces — Limpopo and Eastern Cape — will decide whom to back on Friday.

Pushed on whether he would accept the nomination when officially put to him, he said: "I’m still agonising over it."

He said ANC leaders had the duty to respect party protocols, and his approach was not merely a case of "ducking and diving".