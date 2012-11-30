Gauteng, Free State ANC finalise nomination lists

THE Gauteng and Free State African National Congress (ANC) nomination conferences have finalised their lists for nominations for the national leadership conference in Mangaung in December, with Gwede Mantashe as secretary-general, the only name to feature on both provinces’ lists.

While the Free State backs President Jacob Zuma to remain party president, the Gauteng ANC has nominated party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe to take over, it said on Friday.

Gauteng ANC spokesman Dumisa Ntuli said in an SMS that the province had decided at its nomination conference on Thursday night to back Mr Motlanthe over the incumbent, Jacob Zuma.

Other branches around the country, as well as the ANC Youth League, have decided to nominate Mr Motlanthe. However, he has not yet indicated whether he will accept the nominations.

Tokyo Sexwale was nominated for deputy president, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule for deputy secretary-general, North West Premier Thandi Modise for chairwoman and Gauteng ANC chairman Paul Mashatile for treasurer.

The Free State’s nominations for the rest of the top six are Baleka Mbete for deputy president; Ace Magashule for national chairman; Jessie Duarte for deputy secretary-general; and Zweli Mkhize for treasurer-general.

Gauteng’s choices are broadly in line with recommendations made by the Gauteng ANC leadership in October, as branch meetings on nominations began, in a move that drew criticism for “jumping the gun” and for being a top-down approach to nominations.

Aside from Mr Motlanthe as president, the provincial general council in October recommended Mr Sexwale or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for deputy president; Joel Netshitenzhe or Mr Mantashe for secretary-general; Ms Potgieter-Gqubule for deputy secretary-general; Ms Modise or Naledi Pandor for chairwoman; and Mr Mashatile for treasurer-general.

On the sidelines of the conference on Thursday night Mr Mashatile said delegates were allowed to debate their choice of candidates without fear of intimidation.

“We have agreed as Gauteng that let’s allow branches to discuss their will freely, and ... today there is nobody fighting here,” he told reporters.

“Once the process of voting is done, we will accept that those are the results, and those names will go forward as the nomination of Gauteng.”

The Gauteng ANC said of Thursday’s conference: “The provincial nominations conference represented the democratic views and wishes of the overwhelming majority of the members of the ANC in Gauteng. We are satisfied that the outcome of the results ... will push for renewal of the organisation.”

It said the conference, where 412 of the expected 432 delegates were present, had consensus on the selection of 80 national executive committee members. “The results will place our province in a position to forge ahead with speed in implementing the ANC’s priorities which are informed by the plight of our society.”

The provincial conference consolidates branch nominations ahead of the ANC’s national conference in Mangaung in December.

Before the Gauteng conference began, members from the Ekurhuleni region sang about former ANC president Oliver Tambo and held up two fingers, symbolising a second term for Mr Zuma.

They later sang in favour of “Msholozi”, Mr Zuma’s clan name.

The Gauteng provincial executive committee had previously decided to ban T-shirts with slogans or images of candidates, or songs that derided them.

A few female delegates cheered after Mr Mashatile entered the venue in Turffontien. They then rolled their hands in a motion associated with calling for the substitution of a soccer player. This gesture is linked to the call for Mr Motlanthe to replace Mr Zuma at Mangaung.

When Mr Mashatile introduced himself to delegates, all cheered except those from Ekurhuleni. Several rolled their hands. “I am happy when you are singing and not insulting anyone,” Mr Mashatile said.

At the Free State conference in Sasolburg, six men had to be removed from the list and four women had to be voted in when it was found the list did not have the required minimum number of women. This was done by a show of hands, which required 75% of the vote.

It was then discovered that the list was one person short. Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj received the overwhelming majority vote to claim the last nomination from the province. This completed the NEC’s 86 members.

Gauteng ANC’s top six nominations:

President: Kgalema Motlanthe

Deputy president: Tokyo Sexwale

Secretary-general: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy secretary-general: Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Chairwoman: Thandi Modise

Treasurer-general: Paul Mashatile

Free State ANC’s top six nominations:

President: Jacob Zuma

Deputy president: Baleka Mbete

Secretary-general: Gwede Mantashe

Deputy secretary-general: Jessie Duarte

Chairman: Ace Magashule

Treasurer-general: Zweli Mkhize

Sapa, with BDLive