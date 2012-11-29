Constitutional Court hears ANC members’ complaint about Free State conference

TWO groups of African National Congress (ANC) members packed the Constitutional Court on Thursday to hear the case of six members who want the court to stop ANC provincial chairman Ace Magashule and 24 others from acting as the legitimate members of the Free State provincial executive committee.

The six ANC members, led by Mpho Ramakatsa, claimed the provincial conference held in Parys in June was fraudulent because of a number of irregularities. These included the participation of delegates who had not been duly mandated, or elected at a properly constituted branch general meeting, and the manipulation of the membership numbers in specific branches, which enabled those branches to send more delegates than they would lawfully have been entitled to send.

The court became embroiled in the case after the Free State High Court refused to consider the merits of the application by Mr Ramakatsa and five others because of procedural defects and irregularities in the application.

In the judgment passed on October 26, but with reasons delivered on November 13, Judge Mojalefa Rampai said the six failed to specify, cite and join in their application the branch executive committees whom they accused of manipulating the lists of delegates to the provincial conference.

The six then launched an urgent application before the Constitutional Court last week, urging it to hear the application on its merits.

While the Constitutional Court made an order that it would hear the matter on Thursday, it had not yet given reasons for its order.

The matter is significant because the court is involved in a case that could affect how the ANC conducts its affairs with regard to sending Free State delegates to its national elective conference in Mangaung next month.

The case is essentially about whether the branches that elected the conference leadership were properly constituted. The people who launched the court challenge believe they should have been the rightful delegates to the Parys conference.

Dali Mpofu, counsel for the six members, said there were allegations of irregularities at the branch meetings, but nothing was done by the ANC leadership.

He cited the case of one branch where 10 delegates were sent to the provincial conference, yet the branch was not audited.

When asked by the court how many conference delegates were affected by the irregularities, Mr Mpofu first said it could be about 200 delegates out of the 750 voting delegates. He later said 400 members were affected.

When asked by Justice Thembile Skweyiya whether there was any chance of a meaningful engagement between the parties to reach a settlement, Mr Mpofu said it was not possible.

Counsel for the ANC, Terry Motau SC, said the case that was put on the founding papers was that the irregularities brought to the attention of ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe were not dealt with.

Mr Motau said this was not correct because Mr Mantashe explained in an affidavit that all complaints sent to him were attended to.

Mr Motau asked for the application to be dismissed with costs.

The matter was set to continue later in the afternoon.

* This article previously incorrectly called the Free State conference a congress