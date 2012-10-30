Free State rebels march on to top court

SIX African National Congress (ANC) members in the Free State are set to approach the Constitutional Court to nullify the province’s June elective conference after the high court in Bloemfontein dismissed their application on a technicality, a spokesman said on Monday.

The case was aimed at exposing how the ANC constitution was allegedly violated and processes manipulated, resulting in the election of the "current unlawfully imposed leadership". But the respondents in the matter, the ANC leadership in the Free State, say the case is being brought by a disgruntled faction who lost the election.

Spokesman for the six ANC members Mpho Ramakatsa said on Monday the group was planning to approach the Constitutional Court.

Last week’s dismissal of the case was the second failed attempt by the group in their opposition to the way the Free State conference, held in Parys, was run.

Both court challenges were dismissed with costs.

The applicants said they felt betrayed by the judge’s decision. "The outrageous political position taken by the judge has left us without any option but to seek our day in court where the merits of the application shall be examined," the group said in a statement.

ANC Free State secretary William Bulwane said yesterday the group of disgruntled members should pay the legal costs they owed the party before further court action, adding that disciplinary action would be taken against them.

ANC spokesman Keith Khoza said the behaviour of the six was "unbecoming" as the party had internal structures in place to deal with disputes — their actions showed a disregard for these structures and the ANC constitution.

The legal challenge comes a mere two months before the ANC’s national elective conference in Mangaung where President Jacob Zuma is set to stand for re-election. A likely challenger, his deputy Kgalema Motlanthe, has support in some parts of the country but he has not publicly stated his intention to do so.

The Free State case cuts to the heart of the ANC’s democratic machinery, the branch. In court papers the six members accused the party in the province of failing to uphold its own constitution in the run-up to the provincial gathering.

The conference in June was preceded by much infighting, with

re-elected chairman Ace Magashule, an ally of Mr Zuma, pitted against former treasurer Mxolisi Dukwana for the top spot.

The legal challenge sought to have the ANC provincial conference declared "unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void".

Court papers described how the process was allegedly manipulated to secure the re-election of the party’s longest standing provincial chairman, Mr Magashule.