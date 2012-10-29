Don’t focus on ‘perceived battles’ in ANC, says Zuma

THE media and commentators are eager to focus on "perceived battles" in the African National Congress (ANC), instead of the ruling party’s policies, ahead of its elective conference in Mangaung, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

"We must emphasise that this conference is no different from 52 others that took place before," Mr Zuma said in a speech prepared for delivery at a Foreign Correspondents’ Association meeting in Johannesburg.

"As we prepare (for Mangaung) ... we also have to contend with the eagerness of the media and commentators to focus on perceived battles in the ANC, instead of the important policies that are to be discussed at conference," he said.

In a transcript of an interview published by the Financial Times on Monday, Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe said the Mangaung conference represented a tipping point for the ANC, which had to restore public confidence in its ability to lead the country out of a rut and formulate good policies.

Mr Motlanthe warned that the party had to get its house in order and come up with policies that worked for South Africa.

There is a campaign to market Mr Motlanthe as a potential successor to Mr Zuma. He has received nominations from some branches as the ANC prepares for provincial general meetings next month where it will be clear which leaders have enough nominations to be considered as candidates in Mangaung.

On Monday, Mr Zuma also said the Press Freedom Commission had addressed many the party’s concerns regarding the media.

In July last year, the Press Freedom Commission was established by industry body Print and Digital Media South Africa and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef). At the time, the industry was under fire from the ANC, which said existing self-regulation of newspapers was inadequate, journalism was often sloppy and the press ombudsman had little ability to take action against erring journalists and publications.

Recommendations made by the commission have been included in the council’s revised regulations, which include a much greater role of the public and a bigger council staff.

"The ANC fought for media freedom and will continue doing everything in its power to promote freedom of expression and media freedom," Mr Zuma said on Monday. "At the same time, we also remind those who are privileged to have access to the media to respect the rights of others."

Mr Zuma said ANC branches were still deciding who should lead the party.

"The thoroughness ensures that the ANC elects leadership after much debate and consideration each time, and emerges stronger," he said. "We wish to emphasise as well that life will certainly continue after Mangaung. The ANC will emerge stronger, ready to lead South Africa towards prosperity and cohesion."

Mr Zuma said the growth in the ANC’s membership, from about 600,000 at its Polokwane conference in 2007 to 1.2-million this year, was a sign the party was still "strong".

"This underpins the reality that our people still believe in the ANC and in its ability to complete its historic task of the total emancipation of our people," he said.

Mr Zuma also told foreign correspondents that South Africa was "not in crisis" after the Marikana mine killings and the subsequent downgrading of its economic ratings by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

The president said the deaths on August 16 of 34 striking Lonmin mineworkers in Marikana, Rustenburg, had shocked the world. "These painful incidents are not what we want to see in a free and democratic South Africa, where people are free to express themselves."

He said, however, it was "wrong to say that South Africa is in crisis", and that the commission of inquiry into the killings was not "dealing with an accused", but "dealing with facts" in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Marikana was an unfortunate incident," he said. "We have to look at this very objectively, regarding what the commission can do to establish the truth."

Although the ANC and its leagues were often "far apart" on several issues, Mr Zuma said they always worked together to close the distance.

"We will continue to value and engage the ANC leagues to ensure that their roles in the organisation are not diluted," he said. "However, this must be characterised by high levels of discipline and respect for the constitution of the ANC."

