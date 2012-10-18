DA congress faces Gauteng, Cape tussle

THE Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) federal congress next month is likely to see a battle between branch delegates from Gauteng and the Western Cape, as the numbers in the last municipal elections appear to give the two provinces an advantage at the congress.

About 1,650 DA delegates were expected to participate in the federal congress, according to the party’s final list of candidates released on Wednesday. They will vote for the party’s national leadership during the congress. DA leader Helen Zille will retain her post uncontested.

The DA allocates the number of congress delegates from branches according to the party’s electoral performance in the area.

In the case of the upcoming federal congress it will be based on the local government elections in May last year, DA federal congress convener Greg Krumbock said on Wednesday.

"It is not based on the size of membership," said Mr Krumbock. This was partly the reason why the DA would not disclose the total number of its members or branches.

Like the African National Congress (ANC), which holds its national congress in Mangaung in December, the DA seeks to have a branch for every one of the 4,277 municipal wards countrywide.

Mr Krumbock said the formula for allocating voting delegates included awarding points for the number of votes the branch won for the DA in the last elections, the percentage total of the votes, as well as points for areas where it achieved less than 50% of the votes.

While the formula seeks to balance demographic representation at the congress, it was likely that areas with a weaker electoral performance — such as Limpopo at 6.65% — would not have a significant influence on the outcome of the congress.

This would favour more affluent areas in Gauteng and the Western Cape, the party’s main support bases. The battle between the two provinces has been simmering over time, with those in Gauteng seeking to gain more power against their counterparts in the Western Cape.

However, the Western Cape has two advantages: it is home to the party’s headquarters and is the only province governed by the DA. Ms Zille is the province’s premier.

In the last municipal elections the Western Cape achieved 57.08% of the provincial vote, with more than 2.3-million voters choosing the party over the ANC, the main opposition in the province.

Mr Krumbock said the ANC probably had more members in the Western Cape but still lost to the DA. That was the reason why the party put more weight on the number of votes from an area than on membership numbers when deciding who should attend the elective congress.

Gauteng achieved the second highest percentage at 33.04%, getting just below 2.2-million votes. This meant that based on the size of the voting population, Gauteng provided more votes for the DA than any other province. The combined vote of all the other provinces including Limpopo was just over 3.1-million.

The DA has been growing its electoral support in recent elections while also undergoing transformation in its ranks, leading to black leaders rising into the top echelons, including national spokesman Mmusi Maimane and parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.

The party won its first predominantly black ward in the last municipal elections in Sannieshof, North West. Mr Krumbock said the DA could now boast of being a mass-based party.

Mr Maimane was nominated on Wednesday to stand for one of the three deputy federal chairman posts, among eight other contenders. Mr Krumbock said this would be a "most interesting contest".

The other eight nominees are incumbents Anchen Dreyer and Dianne Kohler Barnard, Makashule Gana, Sandy Kalyan, Annelie Lotriet, Bonginkosi Madikizela, Joe McGluwa and Stevens Mokgalapa.

Federal chairman Wilmot James will be challenged for the post by party MP Masizole Mnqasela. Other contested positions include the deputy federal council chairperson — John Steenhuisen against Thomas Walters — and the current chairperson of the federal finance committee, which will see Dion George and Alf Lees facing off.

Like Ms Zille, federal council chairman James Selfe will stand for the position unopposed.

The DA’s next challenge will be the upcoming 2014 general elections, where it expects to almost double its national vote to about 30% from the current 16.6%, said Mr Krumbock.