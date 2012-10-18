Cosatu throws down debate gauntlet to Zille

THE Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape — the only province governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) — on Thursday challenged premier Helen Zille, the leader of the DA, to a debate on the provincial economy.

Cosatu wants Ms Zille to take part in the debate with Tony Ehrenreich, its provincial secretary.

Its invitation follows Ms Zille’s request for a debate with President Jacob Zuma on the state of the South African economy, which was turned down by the Presidency.

Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement on Monday: "The Presidency sees no need to engage in any exercise that diverts attention from getting stakeholders to work together.

"We wish to point out that President Zuma is currently working with key stakeholders on the state of the economy, under the auspices of the Presidency’s high-level dialogue on the economy."

Her request was also harshly criticised by the office of the African National Congress (ANC) chief whip, which suggested Ms Zille rather request a debate with ANC Western Cape chairman Marius Fransman, "who is technically Zille’s equivalent in the province".

Cosatu in the Western Cape said it was "surprised" by Ms Zille’s request for a debate with Mr Zuma on the economy.

"Premier Zille has shown a complete lack of leadership ability in dealing with the role players in the Western Cape economy," it said.

Mr Ehrenreich described Ms Zille’s political orientation and economic policies as "outdated Thatcherism and largely designed to defend the apartheid generational advantage of white folks in the Western Cape".

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Ms Zille’s chief of staff, said on Thursday the DA had not yet received a request for a debate from Cosatu in the Western Cape.