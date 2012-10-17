Helen Zille set for third term as DA head

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille is set for a third term at the helm of the party, with a total of 18 nominations received for the seven available positions at next month’s DA federal congress.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, DA national spokesman Mmusi Maimane said Ms Zille’s unopposed nomination was an indication of the support she enjoyed in the DA.

About 1,650 DA delegates were expected to participate in the federal congress, where they will vote for the party’s top five leaders. These included party leader, federal chairperson and three deputies.

The positions have substantial responsibilities, including serving on the federal council and executive — the party’s highest structures outside the federal congress.

Immediately after the congress the 150 members of the federal council (mostly public representatives and provincial leaders) will meet to vote for council chairperson, deputy chairperson, chairperson of the federal legal commission, and the chairperson of the federal finance committee.

Ms Zille’s supporters have credited her for growing the party’s electoral support significantly after she took over as party leader, with the party also undergoing a transformation phase that saw the rise of black leaders in its top ranks, including Mr Maimane and DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Mr Maimane was on Wednesday nominated to stand for one of the three deputy federal chairman posts, among the eight other contenders. DA federal congress convener Greg Krumbock said this would be the "most interesting contest".

The other eight nominees are Anchen Dreyer (incumbent), Makashule Gana, Sandy Kalyan, Dianne Kohler Barnard, Annelie Lotriet, Bonginkosi Madikizela, Joe McGluwa and Stevens Mokgalapa.

Federal chairman Wilmot James will be challenged for the post by party MP Masizole Mnqasela. Other contested positions included the deputy federal council chairperson (John Steenhuisen against Thomas Walters) and the chairperson of the federal finance committee (incumbent Dion George against Alf Lees).

Like Ms Zille, federal council chairman James Selfe will stand for the position unopposed.

Ms Zille’s brand has been on a rise since 2006 when she became the mayor of Cape Town after beating the African National Congress in the municipal elections. The following year, 2007, she declared herself available to replace former DA leader Tony Leon.

In the 2009 general elections the DA took control of Western Cape, with Ms Zille becoming its premier – a position she still holds today.

Her next major challenge will now be the upcoming 2014 general elections, where the DA expects to almost double its votes to about 30%.