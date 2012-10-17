Another brick in the wall of secrecy and privilege

SOUTH Africa must build institutions that promote transparency to stem abuse.

There are three things that count the most in strengthening democracy: transparency, accountability, and institutions that ensure the last two factors are conventional. We know the democratic space is shrinking when the wall of secrecy between those who run the country and the public becomes bigger.

In such a situation, public scrutiny is regarded as a nuisance, and democracy an inconvenience that should be circumvented — all to enlarge the discretionary space for political elites while citizens are left groping in the dark. As we witnessed recently when Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi called a press conference to give “sensible” clarity on the “security upgrade” undertaken at President Jacob Zuma’s private residence in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, there is no genuine commitment to open up to the public and answer honestly.

Nxesi’s demeanour during the press conference was that of a man doing the country a huge favour by showing up. He had no interest in answering the public. He did not care about the implications of secrecy for public trust. He was going to stick to his guns in defence of the Big Man and his party.

How the upgrades on private residences were managed, especially the belief among the ruling elites that they do not have to account for these, raises serious worries about commitment to transparency and accountability. This suggests soft institutions that connect leaders to the governed are nonexistent, and the formal institutions exist as a shadow.

It would be reasonable to argue that the conduct of South African political authorities in respect of the Nkandla upgrade is not an isolated incident in typifying weak accountability and transparency in the relationship between leaders and the governed. But these are part of a chain of events that suggests a propensity among our politicians to live large at the taxpayers’ expense. Three years ago, Blade Nzimande, the communist, shamelessly justified purchasing a new R1.1m vehicle for his official duty, with his office citing the permissive ministerial handbook, and that such costs are justified on safety and security grounds.

Early this year, Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa used money allocated to the police slush fund, whose capitalisation was estimated at R200m at the time, to build a security wall around his private home in Kwambonambi, KwaZulu-Natal. There is also a decision awaiting authorisation to procure a new presidential jet that could cost the taxpayer a whopping R2bn, including refurbishments. All these expenses are justified on safety and security grounds in order to construct a wall of secrecy between public authorities and citizens, thus shielding politicians from accounting.

It is now abundantly clear that the relationship between the state and society is marked by deep mistrust. This underscores how weak the basic institutions that ensure accountability and transparency are. There is simply no climate existing for building sufficient political trust in society. Even when expenses in future are justified, they are likely to be viewed by the public through the paradigm of corrupt and secretive elite that is interested in plundering the state.

How politicians manage and use resources creates a perception about the character of their leadership, in particular the quality of their ethical judgment. Consider, for example, a contrasting example of Malawi, where President Joyce Banda ordered the slashing of salaries of politicians by 30%. She is aware of how this helps to send a positive message about the character of politicians, her intention to build a caring government, and the need to repair and solidify trust with the public.

In South Africa, Zuma has feigned ignorance about the cost of the security upgrades in his home, which is even more worrying as this suggests absentmindedness and a poor sense of judgment in a leader. It also gives a hint that there are no sharp advisers around him to sensitise him on the follies of such expenses on his private home, and how this could damage the public mood.

Spending R238m in upgrading the president’s private home is an embarrassing spectacle for a country that is the most unequal in the world. It creates a wrong framework of public values and sets a bad precedence for future presidents who may or may not come from rural villages.

In their book Why Nations Fail, Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson attribute success or failure of nations to how their political and economic institutions evolve over time. They argue that there are two kinds of institutional mechanisms that predetermine success or failure. Nations that succeed have over time built institutions that encourage political and economic inclusivity.

The success of leaders in such countries is measured by the extent to which their actions promote political and economic inclusiveness or broad-based prosperity. Accordingly, politicians serve their nations and promote the well-being of society. Transparency and accountability are conventional in such societies.

However, those nations marked by failure — and these are mostly found in Africa — are built around extractive institutions. In such environments, political leaders behave like parasites that live off the sweat of their nations. They have no consideration of public opinion. Politicians view state resources as a honey pot for personal enrichment, and oversight mechanisms are weak.

In extractive or parasitic societies leaders measure their success by the extent to which they have improved their own personal wellbeing. Fattening their families and members of the patronage network is what secures their power base. It is a self-reinforcing system: the most resourced government departments are used as fronts for laundering public finances to the pockets of the Big Man. Members of the ruling party in parliament would be allowed to eat as well, so as not to upset the apple cart.

There are signs of this in South Africa under Zuma. Every minister who lands in a resourced ministry will feel a need to give a cut to the president in part to thank him for ministerial appointment, and in part to reassure the Big Man that his interests are well taken care of. Cumulatively, these actions establish extractive institutions in society — a very dangerous path that always leads to instability.

If South Africa is to avoid a situation where the Big Man reigns supreme and the citizens are disempowered, the public would need to insist on strengthening the institutions that guarantee transparency and promote greater accountability. It is not just the Nkandla upgrades that are disconcerting, but that there are many similar actions taking place at varying degree without proper oversight. This has implications for the vitality of our democratic space.

