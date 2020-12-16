LETTER: My apologies to Trevor Manuel

On November 27 2017, during my term as the then minister of water & sanitation, I attended an interview with Justice Malala on The Justice Factor, a television show focusing on political news broadcast on a weekly basis on the eNCA television network. There I made a statement concerning Trevor Manuel relating to the affairs of the Umgeni Water board, which I now wish to correct.

Manuel issued a court process arising from the statement I made against him. However, on April 4 2018, during the funeral of the late comrade Winnie Mandela, Manuel and I had an opportunity to discuss the matter and I agreed to tender an unconditional apology for misstatements I had made.

In particular, I hereby unconditionally issue a retraction of the statements made during the aforesaid interview, and state as the true state of affairs the following:

Manuel had not written any letter to myself as the then minister of water & sanitation regarding affairs of the board of Umgeni Water;

Manuel had not attempted to influence and/or manipulate the appointment of any directors to the board of Umgeni Water; and

The statements I made during the interview were therefore incorrect and are hereby unreservedly withdrawn with sincere apologies to Manuel.

The correspondence I referred to was in fact received from Future Growth Asset Managers, a firm that held bonds in Umgeni Water Board at the time.

I trust this concludes and settles the matter in line with the spirit and consensus reached in the North Gauteng High Court regarding this matter.

Nomvula P Mokonyane

Via e-mail

