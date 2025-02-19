Far from being “not so contentious”, the act essentially ends all private property rights in SA. It is a blunt warning to locals and foreigners not to make any fixed investment here.
LETTER : Expropriation Act ends private property rights
It is a warning to locals and foreigners not to make any fixed investment here
Whoever wrote Monday’s editorial had obviously not read the Expropriation Act (“Can Ramaphosa keep his eye on the ball?”, February 17).
Far from being “not so contentious”, the act essentially ends all private property rights in SA. It is a blunt warning to locals and foreigners not to make any fixed investment here.
Go to chapter 5, 12, (3), which is clear that any property may be seized with “nil compensation” provided only that it is “in the public interest”, which it doesn’t define. It gives tame examples but stresses that the act is not limited to them. In fact, it is unlimited.
Robert Mugabe could have claimed that his seizure without compensation of the private farms in Zimbabwe, and the eviction of 780,000 black farmworkers and their families, was “in the public interest”.
The ANC supported Mugabe’s evictions 100%, and gave him a standing ovation whenever he visited SA. The SA Communist Party and EFF want to abolish all private property, which is fully consistent with Marxist ideology.
In terms of this act they could seize without compensation any private property “in the public interest”. The ANC’s national democratic revolution wants the same thing.
Prosperity is impossible without private property. SA will never prosper unless black citizens are given full title deeds to their own property. The purpose of the act is to stop this happening, so that only the tiny black ruling elite can own property.
Andrew Kenny
Kleinmond
