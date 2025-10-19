LETTER: SA’s Israel stance risks US trade talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa and top ANC leaders strutting around wearing keffiyehs and accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice were acts of hypocrisy betraying arrogance and folly.
Arrogance, because the ANC acting as a “moral superpower”, the phrase coined by former and expelled SA ambassador to Washington Ebrahim Rasool, masked the hypocrisy and immorality of many of their domestic and foreign policies.
Folly, because in attacking Israel, the ANC glibly took on the US, SA’s second most important trade partner. By 2023, SA, a respected democracy during the Mandela-Mbeki eras, had acquired near-universal opprobrium for its anti-human rights foreign policy, evidenced by its voting at the UN, and for its alignment with Vladimir Putin, whose war machine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. SA’s affinity for the Iranian mullahs is considered by the US as hostile to its national security.
Bruce suggests that President Donald Trump’s hostility towards SA has more to do with the ANC’s actions against Israel than with BEE or farm murders. Washington understands Pretoria’s anti-Israel actions as part of an anti-American, anti-Western foreign policy dating from the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
The deaths of 67,000 Gazans are unjustifiable but have not ipso facto “largely exonerated” SA, as Bruce suggests.
SA’s exclusion from the Sharm el-Sheikh conference shows SA’s irrelevance and suggests that there is no “new opportunity” for Pretoria to redeem itself in Washington’s eyes.
The last thing Pretoria should do is heed Bruce’s advice to “leverage” its ties with Hamas to not disrupt the peace process. Drawing attention to the Hamas connection would probably derail the SA-US trade talks.
Peter Bruce mistakenly suggests that “SA became more than a bit player in the (Israel-Hamas) conflict”. (Gaza ceasefire offers SA the best of both worlds, October 16). On the contrary, SA has made itself irrelevant.
François Theron,
Pretoria
