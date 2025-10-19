Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protests should not disrupt exams

Action plan needed as universities face disruptions due to protests and shutdowns

19 October 2025 - 21:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
University of Fort Hare students protest. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
University of Fort Hare students protest. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

SA’s universities are once again facing disruptions due to protests and shutdowns. With exams approaching, urgent intervention is needed to prevent further instability and protect the academic calendar.

While the right to protest must be respected, it cannot come at the expense of education. We need an immediate action plan that brings together the government, university management and student leaders to resolve grievances through dialogue and accountability.

Let us safeguard our institutions and ensure that learning continues without interruption. The future of our youth — and our country — depends on it.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BERNARD SWANEPOEL: Five key mining take-aways ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: State must be cautious about removing ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC heads to court to unfreeze accounts after payment of ...

Politics

Chaos at Fort Hare: campus closed after protest fires

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.