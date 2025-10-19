LETTER: Protests should not disrupt exams

University of Fort Hare students protest. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
SA’s universities are once again facing disruptions due to protests and shutdowns. With exams approaching, urgent intervention is needed to prevent further instability and protect the academic calendar.
While the right to protest must be respected, it cannot come at the expense of education. We need an immediate action plan that brings together the government, university management and student leaders to resolve grievances through dialogue and accountability.
Let us safeguard our institutions and ensure that learning continues without interruption. The future of our youth — and our country — depends on it.
Tsepo Mhlongo
Orlando East
