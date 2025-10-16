Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pro-growth policy will lead to capital deployment

16 October 2025 - 15:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I refer to your article, “Cash held by firms surges to R2-trillion,” (October 14).

In our October 13 client-exclusive Risk Alert, we analyse the growing trend of non-financial companies holding on to more cash. The growth in cash holdings reflects reluctance to deploy funds into investments, driven by a lack of opportunity combined with a heightened sense of uncertainty. SA’s stagnant economy offers limited investment opportunities, and the political and policy environment does not inspire confidence.

The Reserve Bank emphasises that companies are not stockpiling cash for the sake of it, writing: “They are responding to economic conditions and balancing risk with readiness to invest when confidence returns.”

This means that substantial financial resources are available to be deployed should the government adopt meaningful pro-growth reforms.

Chris Hattingh
 Centre for Risk Analysis

ALSO READ:

Government approves R2.23-trillion power plan

IRP 2025 outlines an investment framework aimed at balancing supply and demand, curbing carbon output and lowering the cost of electricity
National
9 hours ago

LETTER: No capital deployment while ANC rules

Pressure on president to ‘convert latent liquidity to productive capital’ is just political survival pressure
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Withholding investment is a rational act

State could create an investment-friendly environment but in many cases has done the opposite
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC’s latest 10-point plan destined to fail

Economic recovery will remain a dream until party abandons the policy of cadre deployment
Opinion
1 week ago

BRIAN BENFIELD: The embers of SA’s renewal remain warm

SA’s tragedy is not the absence of opportunity but the reckless wasting of it
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Leila Fourie was a moderniser of JSE, ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Stop sniggering at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.