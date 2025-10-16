Shoprite warns that 21% of children under five are suffering from malnutrition, while the latest estimate out of Gaza is that “16% of children between six months and five years are suffering from malnutrition.” And that’s after a two-year conflict.
This is a short letter because no more needs to be said about the ANC’s obsession with Israel and where its priorities lie.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
LETTER: Misguided priorities
ANC is obsessed with Israel but child malnutrition is higher in SA than Gaza
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
