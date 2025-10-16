LETTER: Global food supply collapse looms

The last lesson that Crassus, the Roman plutocrat, learnt in this world was that gold is inedible.
Obsessions with precious metal values confuse causation. Rising gold and silver prices hide the fact that fiat currencies led by the dollar are in terminal decline. This in turn leads to increased costs of living, especially for food, one cause of the recent coup in Madagascar.
The 2008 global food crisis was complicated, but factors included grain being diverted to ethanol and meat, together with manipulations on futures markets, where a 4% reduction in wheat production led to a brief price increase of more than 250%. That food crisis was not entirely divorced from the great financial crash that followed. Since then, our misplaced globalist mindset has further reduced grain reserves as alternate sources of supply are assumed. Thus Cape Town harbour’s grain silos have been transformed into an upmarket hotel.
Cities or conurbations can only exist on the back of food surpluses. In the past 100 years, food science, led by such luminaries as Fritz Haber and Norman Borlaug, has not only allowed global population levels to more than triple but has also created the historically unique situation where more than 50% are urban residents.
But a global food surplus is not enough. It must consistently arrive in urban supermarkets at prices a financially pressured population can pay. Negative disruptions to food supply chains in conurbations such as 25-million in Shanghai or 16-million in Gauteng could be potentially catastrophic, as the rural poor can subsist better on vegetation, whereas urban inhabitants cannot. The French Revolution started in Paris, where the urban poor, unable to buy bread, stormed the Bastille.
The role played by poor harvests in that social upheaval caused by the cooling dust of erupting Icelandic volcanoes is understood. High food prices plus real shortages are necessary to create the condition for societal collapse. Should the world experience a year with no summer, as it did in 1816 after Mount Tambora erupted in Indonesia, or a serious El Niño event, then all the requirements for global collapse would likely be met.
In SA, as Shoprite has just pointed out (Shoprite warns of decade-high food insecurity, October 14), malnutrition among children is growing, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
