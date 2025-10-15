LETTER: No capital deployment while ANC rules

Postponing capital deployment in uncertain times is pragmatic, but President Cyril Ramaphosa and company have only to look in the mirror to understand why.
Operation Vulindlela may still yield results, but it came about due to sustained private sector pressure. Meanwhile, our embedded cadres sail on.
We start a fight with the US and are hammered with the worst deal in Sub-Saharan Africa. We appoint a special envoy who can’t get a visa and instead talk about “help desks”.
We watch our long steel business collapse in favour of a scrap metal policy favouring mini mills. We have orchestrated a 20-year hole in mining exploration, meaning the next generation of mines is not there.
But we really think that race quotas by sector and skills category are necessary.
SA has simply got its priorities wrong, and in response to the ensuing malaise businesses are holding back.
The pressure on Ramaphosa to “convert latent liquidity to productive capital” is merely political survival pressure for his slate, nothing more.
The road back, if there is one, starts with the ANC losing Johannesburg and then being contained in the departments of trade, industry & competition, minerals & energy, international relations, and others for business-friendly policies to emerge.
Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE
