LETTER: Inadequate food access is worsening poverty
Addressing ‘income poverty’ at household level must be the centre of any strategy to tackle food insecurity
Shoprite, one of SA’s biggest retailers, has reminded us of the worsening level of poverty in the country “(Shoprite warns that food insecurity is at a decade high”, October 14).
The organisation attributed the worsening poverty in part to the “deep challenges in food affordability and access, with consumers under severe pressure in the face of subdued economic growth and high unemployment”.
This picture is not very different from what Stats SA also highlighted earlier this year. In February, Stats SA released the ‘Food Security Report” for 2019, 2022, and 2023 (Covid-19 affected the ability to collect data in 2020 and 2021. The report used data from the General Household Survey for those years.)
The report’s most striking observation was that “the proportion of households in SA that experienced moderate to severe food insecurity was estimated at 15.8% in 2019, 16.2% in 2022 and 19.7% in 2023. Over this period, the proportion of households that experienced severe food insecurity was estimated to be 6.4%, 7.5% and 8%, respectively.”
It appears the deteriorating food security is not due to a lack of nutritious, high-quality food and safe food products or high prices per se. Access seems to be the fundamental challenge, especially for households who lack regular income sources.
Therefore, addressing “income poverty” at the household level must be the centre of any strategy to address food insecurity.
Clearly, while agriculture, the sector I work in, can play a role, this challenge requires co-ordinated efforts to grow the SA economy, lift employment across various sectors and provide appropriate support to vulnerable households.
Wandile Sihlobo
Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of SA
