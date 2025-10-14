Some write about this as a surprise, as though it is an anomaly, an example of a market failure, yet our risk premium (say on 10-year sovereign debt) shows that this is not a new problem.
LETTER: Withholding investment is a rational act
State could create an investment-friendly environment but in many cases has done the opposite
Your article “Cash held by firms surges to R2-trillion” (October 14) refers.
Some write about this as a surprise, as though it is an anomaly, an example of a market failure, yet our risk premium (say on 10-year sovereign debt) shows that this is not a new problem.
Market participants react as best they can. Decisions regarding the deployment of capital reflect their risk and reward calculations, and not doing so reflects that they see the projected rewards as not being commensurate with the anticipated risk.
It is not just capital that is sitting on the sidelines or emigrating. Many with skills have chosen to emigrate as well.
The state could make an investment-friendly environment but has done the opposite by many measures — for example, by introducing laws that make expropriation without compensation easier and by repeatedly doubling down on labour laws and BEE policies that have not led to either jobs or economic growth.
Persistently high crime rates and the memory of the July 2021 riots, which tested our police (did they pass?), also deserve a mention.
The government is responsible for policies and the regulatory environment. Introducing market-friendly policies would help.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
