LETTER: Foreign exchange rules a huge waste of time

Foreign exchange controls have been a blight on this country for decades. For those in the know, the rules are easily circumvented.
The rules are a huge waste of manpower that could be more effectively engaged in some productive capacity. Those with plenty of money have long since “offshored” it and in doing so have protected their wealth, while the good citizens have all become international paupers thanks to the ANC’s depreciating rand.
Your article “Sars v Sasfin pits fiscal recovery against systemic risk” (October 13) refers.
