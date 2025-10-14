Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Foreign exchange rules a huge waste of time

Sars v Sasfin article highlights a long-standing blight on this country

14 October 2025 - 13:50
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Your article “Sars v Sasfin pits fiscal recovery against systemic risk” (October 13) refers.

Foreign exchange controls have been a blight on this country for decades. For those in the know, the rules are easily circumvented.

The rules are a huge waste of manpower that could be more effectively engaged in some productive capacity. Those with plenty of money have long since “offshored” it and in doing so have protected their wealth, while the good citizens have all become international paupers thanks to the ANC’s depreciating rand.

Don MacIver
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: A culture of your money or your life

Loss of countless lives and billions of rand is a tragic consequence of the ANC’s self-serving governance
Opinion
1 day ago

VUYELWA QINGA-VIKA: Successes of SOEs left to lurk in the dark

The goings on at state-owned entities (SOEs) have occupied front pages of newspapers and led television news bulletins. More often than not, the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Partisan battles in US shutdown overshadow America’s deepening debt crisis

As US parties trade blows over the latest shutdown, warnings mount that the real threat is being ignored
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
REUBEN COETZER: Stop the ‘granny tax’ — a theft ...
Opinion
3.
BRIAN BENFIELD: Expensive KYC and Fica experiment ...
Opinion
4.
JUN KAJEE: Taiwan’s chip sanctions could render ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Sars v Sasfin pits fiscal ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Disband the RAF

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: RAF’s Letsoalo creative rather than corrupt

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A culture of your money or your life

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.