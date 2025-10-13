Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo, though controversial, was on a hiding to nothing.
LETTER: RAF’s Letsoalo creative rather than corrupt
A better adviser could have helped the CEO become a great leader
Your article “Jury is out on whether RAF flouted rules” (October 13) refers.
LETTER: Disband the RAF
SIU exposes R4.8bn in RAF’s default judgments
RAF’s deficit and audit failures deepen backlog crisis
Jury out on whether RAF flouted Treasury rules with secret investments
