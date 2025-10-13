Opinion / Letters

LETTER: RAF’s Letsoalo creative rather than corrupt

A better adviser could have helped the CEO become a great leader

13 October 2025 - 14:22
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Your article “Jury is out on whether RAF flouted rules” (October 13) refers.

Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo, though controversial, was on a hiding to nothing.

The RAF was being fleeced by lawyers and corrupt officials; the structure was flawed and would always be cash-strapped; the government funding mechanism was insufficient. Collins then tried to delay payments, avoid paying medical aid claimants and increase income to stay liquid by delaying payouts and earning interest.

We may not support this behaviour with respect to these allegations, which appear accurate, but it does not look like he was corrupt but creative. If he had had a better adviser on how to deal with these things, he may have been a great leader.

Dermot Quinn
Via BusinessLIVE

LETTER: Disband the RAF

Give third-party insurance back to the insurance industry, and make sure every vehicle is covered
Opinion
2 hours ago

SIU exposes R4.8bn in RAF’s default judgments

Investigators show governance failures, unlawful contracts and poor oversight fuelled massive losses
National
20 hours ago

RAF’s deficit and audit failures deepen backlog crisis

Insolvent RAF tells MPs it cannot clear mounting claims under existing operating arrangements
National
5 days ago

Jury out on whether RAF flouted Treasury rules with secret investments

Smart move or maladministration? Road Accident Fund withheld billions to gain interest while claims were unpaid
National
10 hours ago
