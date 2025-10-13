It is long overdue that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) be disbanded, along with its over-the-top salaries and accompanying corruption. Hand third-party insurance back to the insurance industry where it used to be, and enforce every vehicle on the road having an insurance disc after paying the appropriate premium.
The RAF seems to be nothing but another large pool of taxpayers’ money to be accessed illegally by corrupt persons, who include the officials themselves as well as bent attorneys and false claims.
Colin Minty Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Disband the RAF
Give third-party insurance back to the insurance industry, and make sure every vehicle is covered
I refer to the article “Jury is out on whether RAF flouted rules”, (October 13).
Colin Minty
Via BusinessLIVE
