LETTER: Disband the RAF

Give third-party insurance back to the insurance industry, and make sure every vehicle is covered

13 October 2025 - 13:33
The Road Accident Fund offices in Centurion. Picture: THULANI MBELE
I refer to the article “Jury is out on whether RAF flouted rules”, (October 13).

It is long overdue that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) be disbanded, along with its over-the-top salaries and accompanying corruption. Hand third-party insurance back to the insurance industry where it used to be, and enforce every vehicle on the road having an insurance disc after paying the appropriate premium.

The RAF seems to be nothing but another large pool of taxpayers’ money to be accessed illegally by corrupt persons, who include the officials themselves as well as bent attorneys and false claims.

Colin Minty
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: A culture of your money or your life

Loss of countless lives and billions of rand is a tragic consequence of the ANC’s self-serving governance
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: SA Police Service clearly in crisis

Fannie Masemola is wrong. We don’t have a hint about a lack of integrity; we have a storm
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Curb overseas travel for officials

If they have to travel, it should be economy class only and the cheapest hotel in the area
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Corruption, not laws, strangles mining sector

It is a red herring for Michael Avery to blame state-owned mineral rights for the industry’s demise
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Let firms decide on BEE

To exhort compliance, provide a credit against income tax, based on BEE levels achieved
Opinion
3 days ago
