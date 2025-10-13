LETTER: A culture of your money or your life

Mounting allegations of high-level corruption within the executive, legislature, police, judiciary and business sector, specifically some political party-linked donors, tycoons and businessmen, will come as no surprise to most South Africans. That pot has been publicly brewing for a very long time, and despite limited accountability or consequences for those involved, this fatal flaw in our society is not only recognised domestically but also internationally, where our country is considered one of the more corrupt in the world.
The recent revelations are, however, bringing home the shocking reality of the sheer magnitude of the looting and thieving, and the crippling effect this has had on our country’s ability to provide even the most basic services to our citizens. Even more distressing is the number of deaths caused by these criminals, either by way of murder, assassination or plain deprivation of healthcare, and so on.
We need to ask ourselves how this “money or your life” culture has developed in our society and why such high levels of corruption permeate the ranks of those who are expected to be “leaders of society”.
The answer is quite simple. Notwithstanding their zero-tolerance rhetoric, the ANC-led government has never exhibited the political will to decisively deal with corruption, especially from within its own leadership and deployed cadre ranks, and has consistently avoided handing over the task of combating corruption to an independent body outside the control of the government.
It is more than 14 years since the Constitutional Court ordered the establishment of such a body, and one can only wonder how many billions would have been saved and how many countless lives would have been spared if the ANC had put control over the rooting out, prosecution and elimination of corruption in the hands of those who are not dominated by or subject to the influence or will of the government of the day. The loss of these billions and these countless lives is one of the most telling and tragic consequences of the ANC’s years of self-serving governance.
David Gant Kenilworth
