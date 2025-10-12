Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAPS definitely in crisis

Fannie Masemola is wrong. We don’t have a hint about a lack of integrity; we have a storm

12 October 2025 - 15:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Elvis Ntombela
Picture: Elvis Ntombela

Your article “Police under pressure but not in crisis, Masemola tells MPs” (October 10) refers.

It’s about time this police commissioner realised that the SA Police Service (SAPS) definitely is in crisis, and I am saying that on the basis that if there is any hint about the integrity of the police, they should consider themselves in crisis.

In this country, we don’t have a hint about a lack of integrity; we have a veritable storm.

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Masemola admits he didn’t read directive disbanding SAPS task team until media reports surfaced

Police commissioner’s testimony on day four of ad hoc committee hearings raises fresh questions about executive oversight, operational control and ...
National
1 day ago

Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens

Police raid deputy commissioner’s home as inquiries link him to neutralised political killings task team
National
2 days ago

Police under pressure but not in crisis, Masemola tells MPs

National police commissioner takes the witness box at ad hoc committee on capture in criminal justice system
National
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS infiltration and rogue arrests

Parliament hears new claims of WhatsApp‑linked directives, IDAC sabotage, and classified leaks as committee probe continues
National
4 days ago

KZN police chief slams MP and media for exposing covert operation

Mkhwanazi accuses Kohler Barnard of endangering officers’ lives after photos of safe house made public
National
3 days ago

Senzo Mchunu unfazed by claims of political meddling

Suspended police minister says he’s ready to testify after being implicated in interference allegations
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BRIEFING ROOM: Raids, revelations, 3% levy and AI ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Calls to silence health ...
Opinion
3.
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why would Mchunu opt for a chief ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC

Politics

Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens

National

Police under pressure but not in crisis, Masemola tells MPs

National

Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS infiltration and rogue arrests

National

Mkhwanazi alleges active surveillance of MPs and covert funds misuse in SAPS

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.