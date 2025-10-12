It’s about time this police commissioner realised that the SA Police Service (SAPS) definitely is in crisis, and I am saying that on the basis that if there is any hint about the integrity of the police, they should consider themselves in crisis.
In this country, we don’t have a hint about a lack of integrity; we have a veritable storm.
Charles Parr Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: SA Police Service clearly in crisis
Fannie Masemola is wrong. We don’t have a hint about a lack of integrity; we have a storm
Your article “Police under pressure but not in crisis, Masemola tells MPs” (October 10) refers.
