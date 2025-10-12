Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Curb overseas travel for officials

If they have to travel, it should be economy class only and the cheapest hotel in the area

12 October 2025 - 15:24
Picture: 123RF
Your article “Social development DG admits R3m New York trip was excessive” (October 10) refers.

The country is battling and you have this sort of excessive spending on far too many in far too costly hotels, and for what? The UN is a waste of time and we should not be sending anyone there other than one or two government members.

It is time all overseas travel was stopped until SA can get on its feet and sort itself out. If anyone has to travel, it should be economy class only and the cheapest hotel in the area. 

Lynda Jane
Via BusinessLIVE

