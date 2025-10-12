The country is battling and you have this sort of excessive spending on far too many in far too costly hotels, and for what? The UN is a waste of time and we should not be sending anyone there other than one or two government members.
LETTER: Curb overseas travel for officials
If they have to travel, it should be economy class only and the cheapest hotel in the area
Your article “Social development DG admits R3m New York trip was excessive” (October 10) refers.
Lynda Jane
Via BusinessLIVE
